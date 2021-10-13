CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $50 million as part of Series A funding

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carl Pei’s Nothing company recently announced that they had sold more than 100,000 units of their new Nothing Ear (1) headphones and now they have announced that they have raised $50 million in funding. The new $50 million in funding is part of its Series A extension and it is...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Pei
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Technologies#Qualcomm Europe Mea#Qualcomm Europe#Snapdragon Mobile#Gadgets News
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

