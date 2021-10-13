Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $50 million as part of Series A funding

Virgin Media O2 has launched its first joint product since the two company’s £31 billion merger earlier this year to take on BT.Customers of both brands can expect their pay monthly mobile data allowance to be doubled, while broadband speeds will be upgraded to the next available tier, free of charge.The firm is hoping its Volt offering will lure new customers who may only have one service but not the other, as well as those not currently using either.Bill payers who link their two accounts together from Monday will also have roaming in 75 countries added – usually £4.99 per...

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO