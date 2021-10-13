Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $50 million as part of Series A funding

New financing led by NEA fuels international expansion, growth of its AI community, and development of new AI innovations. Clarifai, the leading AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio data, announced that it closed a $60 million Series C funding round. This funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from existing investors Menlo Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Lux Capital, LDV Capital, Corazon Capital, NYU Innovation Venture Fund, and new investors CPP Investments, NextEquity Partners, SineWave Ventures, and Trousdale Capital. Andrew Schoen, Partner at NEA, will join the Board. The amount raised brings the company’s total funding to $100 million and will be used to expand its sales, marketing, and engineering teams.
