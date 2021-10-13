CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US to Reopen Land Borders with Canada and Mexico in November

By James Python
North Denver News
North Denver News
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON — The United States will announce Wednesday that it will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico for fully vaccinated travelers beginning next month. The borders have been shut down at all automobile, train and ferry crossings since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the exception of essential travel such as trade.

