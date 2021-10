UNO’s 2021 Soil Judging Team took second place in the annual Region 5 Soil Judging Contest held in Crookston, MN, qualifying them for the national contest that will be held in April of 2022. The top three teams move on to the national contest with UNO joining the University of Minnesota (1st place winner) and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (3rd place). This is the first time UNO has qualified for the national competition.

OMAHA, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO