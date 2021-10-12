CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves catcher Stephen Vogt out for rest of season after hernia surgery

Sportsnet.ca
Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Stephen Vogt underwent sports hernia surgery last week and won't be available during the post-season. The Braves announced before Game 4 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday that Vogt had surgery on Oct. 6 in Atlanta. He is expected to be recovered in time...

www.sportsnet.ca

