CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Letter: Yes man in Austin

Longview News-Journal
 5 days ago

In all kinds of working environments, there are always “yes men” who try to please the boss without asking questions. For example, when a boss asks one of his workers to jump, the worker just jumps without asking why, how high and how long. We have a “yes man” in...

www.news-journal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Times

Times hosts Zoom debate between Gainesville mayor candidates

The Times is hosting a debate between 2021 Gainesville mayoral candidates Sam Couvillon and Devin Pandy at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, on Zoom. Those interested may register for the event and submit questions for the candidates online at gainesvilletimes.com/virtualevents. Couvillon has served on City Council since 2013, and he...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Longview News-Journal

Letter: Eliminate these police

Defund the police! That’s not enough. We must abolish these police :. The Vocabulary Police — who mandate we change our dictionary, pronouns and vocabulary to conform with theirs. They even demand we cease referring to God as “He” and “Father.”. The Politically Correct Police — who set the rules...
LONGVIEW, TX
Longview News-Journal

Early voting to begin Monday for November elections

Early voting is set to begin Monday for Nov. 2 elections, which include eight Texas constitutional amendments and a bond referendum for Kilgore ISD residents. The proposed additions to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills during this year’s legislative session, and a majority of voters in the state must approve each amendment before it can be officially added to the Constitution.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
swnewsmedia.com

Paid Letter: Vote 'yes' for our students

In the coming weeks, the citizens of Prior Lake and Savage must decide how to vote on a proposed 10-year, 35-million-dollar technology levy, to support the students in our district. The specific things this levy will pay for include improving safety and security resources throughout the district, updating devices for...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Longview, TX
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Post-Star

Letter to the editor: A principled man: James Hinds

As Oct. 22nd is fast approaching, I write to share a reminder of the ultimate sacrifice a locally raised son of Washington County, the Honorable James Hinds, made that day back in 1868 in seeking civil rights for freed slaves. As a Republican member of the Arkansas congressional delegation, Rep....
SALEM, NY
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Family man Brown would bring values to council

To the editor -- The city of Yakima is looking for and yearning for good, true, servant-leadership. In my years in Yakima, I have not met a more stand-up individual than Matt Brown. Matt Brown is everything we want in an elected leader -- community minded, self-starter, business owner, pastor...
YAKIMA, WA
MSNBC

Short on options, Trump pushes a new idea: a do-over election

The fact that Donald Trump refuses to abandon his weird election conspiracy theories is not surprising. What's notable, however, is how the former president is following through on the Big Lie. On Friday night, for example, the Republican issued a written statement, featuring his idiosyncratic approach to capitalization, which began,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Man
The Independent

Greg Abbott mocked for complaining we may have to have a Covid shot every year

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has been mocked by social media users for expressing exasperation that we may have to get a shot every year to stave off Covid-19, similar to a flu shot. Mr Abbott has banned vaccine mandates in his state via executive order, a policy he hopes will become state law. Arguing against mandates on Fox News, he said: “Where does this end? We’re talking about a federal mandate for a shot. “As you know, there’s waning effectiveness of these shots. Are people going to be required by the federal government to take a shot every...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Kansas Reflector

As Trump prepares to run again, Kansas Republicans should purge their party of authoritarian threat

Allow me to make some predictions: Donald Trump will run for president in 2024. Donald Trump will earn the Republican nomination for president in 2024. If Donald Trump loses the popular vote, as he might, he will claim the contest was rigged and demand that state officials do whatever it takes to overturn the results. […] The post As Trump prepares to run again, Kansas Republicans should purge their party of authoritarian threat appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Val Demings brings Democrats' losing strategy to Florida

Democrats have found their “anti-Rubio warrior” in Florida’s Senate race, according to Politico. But in Rep. Val Demings, what they have actually found is yet another money furnace that will deliver a disappointing loss when the votes are counted. Politico’s piece details that Demings, the Democratic challenger to Sen. Marco...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Free Press - TFP

In Virginia, Kamala Preaches To The Choir About Who To Support For Governor, Putting Churches’ Nonprofit Status At Risk

When he was in the Oval Office, former President Donald Trump made repealing the Johnson Amendment one of his first priorities. The amendment dates to 1954. Then-Sen. Lyndon Johnson, a Democrat, sponsored it to curtail conservative tax-exempt groups from spending on political campaigns to oust liberals like himself. Trump signed...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Top Democrats woo Black voters in Virginia governor's race

Voting rights advocate Stacy Abrams on Sunday urged Black churchgoers to turn out for Democrat Terry McAuliffe in next month's Virginia governor's election, saying that what happens in the most watched race this year will “tell the world who are" in future contests with even higher stakes.Abrams has become a leading national voice in the party since narrowly losing the 2018 race for governor in Georgia. With her appearances at three churches in Norfolk, Abrams is joining other political heavyweights in trying to ensure that a state trending increasingly Democratic in recent years does not flip back to the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios Des Moines

Iowa schools grapple with staff shortages

It's the middle of the year, but staff shortages are still hampering Iowa schools' from performing their daily operations at 100%.And this year's politicized debates about classrooms aren't helping with morale and retaining workers, said Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association.Why it matters: Staff shortages, especially in classrooms, hurt student learning. Teachers and teacher aides don't have time for individualized lesson plans and they're managing larger class sizes.State of play: Iowa's job board for schools shows nearly 300 open positions in the Des Moines metro, ranging from high school teachers to custodial staff.Retirements ticked up in 2020...
IOWA STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Monday letters: Teitler, Kuhlenberg for school board; yes on 5B; no on 78; bald eagles

We are writing to endorse Kenny Teitler in the upcoming RFSD school board election. Our two sons (now in their 30s) attended Roaring Fork School District schools in Basalt for all of K through 12. They were blessed with many amazing teachers, but both would agree that one of the very best was Kenny Teitler. Kenny created the bilingual program at Basalt Elementary School.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy