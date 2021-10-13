Letter: Yes man in Austin

It's the middle of the year, but staff shortages are still hampering Iowa schools' from performing their daily operations at 100%.And this year's politicized debates about classrooms aren't helping with morale and retaining workers, said Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association.Why it matters: Staff shortages, especially in classrooms, hurt student learning. Teachers and teacher aides don't have time for individualized lesson plans and they're managing larger class sizes.State of play: Iowa's job board for schools shows nearly 300 open positions in the Des Moines metro, ranging from high school teachers to custodial staff.Retirements ticked up in 2020...
Comments / 0