MLS

Cristiano, 11, asks Argentina captain Messi to forgive mother for naming him after Ronaldo

By Chris Wright
ESPN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArgentina captain Lionel Messi has received his fair share of requests from his fans over the course of his long career. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has had to deal with people in the crowd asking for his match-worn jersey, posed for selfies with pitch invaders and even put his signature on one man's huge back tattoo of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's image. But it's not often that Messi is asked to offer forgiveness.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi
