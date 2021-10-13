Cristiano, 11, asks Argentina captain Messi to forgive mother for naming him after Ronaldo

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has received his fair share of requests from his fans over the course of his long career. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has had to deal with people in the crowd asking for his match-worn jersey, posed for selfies with pitch invaders and even put his signature on one man's huge back tattoo of the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's image. But it's not often that Messi is asked to offer forgiveness.