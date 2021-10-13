'Thrill of a lifetime': This roller coaster fan got the chance to operate a ride

Some kids want to be firefighters when they grow up. Others want to be astronauts, movie stars, sports heroes or musicians. Me? I wanted to work at an amusement park. Specifically, I wanted to operate roller coasters.

My fascination with thrill machines began at a very young age. Among my earliest memories, I vividly recall sitting on the sand and being mesmerized for hours by screaming trainloads of passengers as they navigated the rickety white lattice structure of the Cyclone at Revere Beach in Massachusetts. As I got a bit older, I determined that I wanted to send people off on scream-inducing coaster journeys.

Alas, as with many seaside amusement areas, the Cyclone and all the rides at Revere Beach are long gone . And sadly, I never pursued my dream job.

I didn’t lose my passion for coasters and amusements, however, and ended up writing about them as a theme park journalist. That’s how I got to know Deno “D.J.” Vourderis , a third-generation member of the family that owns and operates Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park at New York’s Coney Island . When the park announced that it would be building a new roller coaster – its biggest investment ever – and opening it this year, I told Vourderis about my longstanding wish. Graciously, he extended an open invitation.

So, I made the trek to Brooklyn’s famed amusement mecca, got into the operator’s booth and behind the control panel of the new ride, Phoenix , and fulfilled a childhood dream. I ran the coaster.

Before I share any more of my experience, I want to make it clear that at no time during my brief stint as a ride operator were passengers placed in any danger. My work was done under the direct, eagle-eyed supervision of Vourderis and one of his trained employees, Josh Gold, and followed safety protocols.

I manned the main control panel, which is filled with buttons, knobs, lights, a display screen, and assorted other doodads. While it looked intimidating, modern coasters like Phoenix are almost totally automated and include numerous safeguards. For example, they incorporate sensors that detect whether passenger restraints are fully engaged. There are manual overrides, and (actual) operators need to be trained to use them when necessary. They are rarely required, however.

I had only two tasks. I opened and closed the gates to allow passengers into the loading station. And – this was the dream-come-true part – I released the train to start the ride.

A coaster crew typically includes a few positions. After passengers board the train, ride operators check each one to make sure their restraints are properly and securely fastened. When the safety check is complete, the operators give the universal thumbs-up sign to indicate the train is ready for dispatch. I’d been waiting for that sign my whole life.

For redundancy and as an extra precaution, coasters such as Phoenix have two control panels and require two operators to begin the ride. After acknowledging the thumbs-up signs, an operator on the other side of the station pressed a button on his control panel. That enabled me to push the button on the main control panel to release the train.

With a satisfying “whoosh,” the brakes eased as the 10-car, 20-seat train lumbered out of the station and rounded a bend to climb the 68-foot lift hill. I watched as the giddy passengers, some nervously shifting in their seats, filed past the booth. Within a few moments, their screams reverberated throughout the seaside park.

Known as a suspended family coaster, Phoenix’s train hangs beneath the track, and passengers’ legs dangle from the ride‘s ski-lift-like seats. Wedged into an odd-shaped parcel of land next to the iconic Wonder Wheel , the custom-built layout includes some abrupt twists and turns.

Instead of dropping straight down after cresting the lift hill, the train swings passengers to one side as it turns back on itself and descends. From the perspective of the passengers, it appears that they are going to careen into one of the structure’s bright yellow support columns (which, of course, is just an illusion). Riders instinctively tuck in their dangling legs. There are additional “foot chopper” near calls as the train continues to turn, twist, and swing to and fro.

Phoenix does not include any inversions and only hits a top speed of 34 mph. But the smooth ride doesn’t skimp on the G-forces and is deceptively intense. (I should know. After my ride operator shift was over, I gave the coaster a few whirls.)

“When you’re on the street looking at the coaster, it doesn’t look like much,” Vourderis says. “And then people ride it. It really whips you. Passengers get off and say, ‘What was that? I want more!‘ ”

Sporting broad smiles and giving one another high-fives, the passengers, many of them children, returned to the station after their ride. I responded with a broad smile of my own. It was quite a feeling of power and responsibility to operate the coaster and deliver an adrenaline-filled, joyous experience.

“The best thing about the Coney Island Phoenix is that every day parents tell me this is their child’s first roller coaster. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it,” Vourderis says. “We’re creating coaster enthusiasts one kid at a time.”

Who knows? Maybe some of those new fans will want to work at an amusement park when they grow up. If they are lucky, they may even get to run the roller coaster.

