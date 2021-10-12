CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 Premiers In November

By Matt McGloin
cosmicbook.news
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix and Kevin Smith announce the premiere date for the He-Man Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 series which debuts Nov. 23. "Make no bones about it, Skeletor finally has the Power! Wanna see what @HamillHimself does to the Universe with it? And whither Ram Man? Check out Part 2 of @MastersOfficial REVELATION when it comes to @netflix on NOVEMBER 23rd! (This metal-as-Hell artwork is by @NathanBaertsch!)," tweeted Smith.

cosmicbook.news

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Controversial Netflix Show Coming Back for Final Episodes in November

Netflix is following through on the release of the rest of one of its more highly debated shows, Masters of the Universe: Revelation. The show's second (and final) part will release on Nov. 23, despite many fans being up in arms over Part 1. Masters of the Universe: Revelation serves as a mature follow-up to the 1980s children's fantasy series He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. Part 1 drew backlash from some fans after hero He-Man/Prince Adam (Chris Wood) and villain Skeletor (Mark Hamill) were out of action for a majority of the episodes, with a focus being put on Teela (Sarah Michelle Gellar).
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals There Really is a Marvel Secret Police

It's almost a cliché at this point for an actor in a Marvel project to warn about "the Marvel snipers" when asked about what they're working on the MCU, but the threat of getting in trouble for divulging things that Marvel Studios doesn't want out there is very real (as Owen Wilson will tell you). Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond LIVE, Filmmaker and professional fan Kevin Smith opened up about something he recently learned about, revealing that Marvel Studios does in fact have a "Secret Police," seemingly meaning secret in that they don't talk about them but also in that they are a "police" specifically who guard their secrets.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's What If? Made Kevin Smith Cry

Marvel's What If...? aired its season 1 finale today, and while a lot of fans have been sharing their reactions, one Marvel fan, in particular, has confessed that he was especially emotional after watching the final episode. Filmmaker Kevin Smith took to Twitter to let everyone know just what he thinks about Marvel's What If...? as a whole. In traditional Kevin Smith fashion, this included mention of the fact that he openly wept fanboy tears while viewing the thing: "What If @MarvelStudios made a thing that didn't make me cry?" Smith posted with a wink and a nod, reveling in one of his favorite Marvel comic series becoming a hit TV show.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reviews Venom: Let There Be Carnage

If a new Marvel movie comes out and Kevin Smith doesn't sound off on it, did it even really get released? Speaking on the latest FatMan Beyond LIVE, Smith opened up about having seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the new film from Sony Pictures with Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector. In large part Smith praised the film for its brisk pacing and short run time, but was quick to point out that perhaps the title was a hair misleading if you took the final word at its traditional meaning. In short, he noted: "Did you like Venom? Well boy, I can't say that you're necessarily going to enjoy this much more. They take the concept, everything that you thought was fun about it and kind of 'let's do it again but shorter! And bring Carnage into it!'
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Eisenberg
Person
Liam Cunningham
Person
Kevin Michael Richardson
Person
Lena Headey
Person
Griffin Newman
Person
Kevin Conroy
Person
Jason Mewes
Person
Kevin Smith
Person
Tony Todd
Person
Alan Oppenheimer
Person
Henry Rollins
Person
Justin Long
Person
Diedrich Bader
Person
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Person
Phil Lamarr
Person
Alicia Silverstone
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals He's Playing Himself In Nickelodeon's Warped! Series

If you had ever thought that perhaps Kevin Smith, creator of the Clerks franchise plus Mallrats, Red State, Tusk, and Jay and Silent Bob, would almost certainly never be on Nickelodeon, then you'd bet wrong. The previously announced new Nickelodeon comedy series Warped!, a live-action buddy comedy set in a comic book store, will feature Smith in at least one episode playing himself. Smith confirmed the news speaking on the latest episode of his FatMan Beyond LIVE while largely unsure if he should be revealing the information at all. While talking about his time on the show Smith revealed he shot his episode last week and that he found it really funny, while wishing he'd thought of it himself.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Netflix Dates Second Half Of Masters of the Universe: Revelations

Netflix has announced a November 23rd drop date for the second half of Masters of the Universe: Revelations. The streamer says this will be the “epic conclusion” of the embattled franchise and will include five new episodes. The series is being produced by Mattel Television with Adam Bonnett (Descendants), Christopher Keenan (Justice League, Batman Beyond) and Rob David (He-Man and the Masters of the Universe) as executive producers. Powerhouse Animation is producing the series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reveals Netflix Shared "Flabbergasting" Metrics After MOTU: Revelation

The most that Netflix ever shares with the press and the public about their viewership metrics is how many accounts watched a show within its first four weeks of release and how many minutes it was streamed in that same timeframe (note: they count watching more than two minutes of a title as a "view."). For the most part Netflix doesn't seem willing to pull the curtain back any further than that with their original content and what they track with the users on their platform, so we just had to wait for constant talker and Netflix employee Kevin Smith to learn about it and then tell us. Speaking during his latest FatMan Beyond Live podcast, Smith broke down conversations he had with the streamer after the first part of his Masters of the Universe: Revelation series dropped, calling the details "flabbergasting."
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Mysterious '80s He-Man Action Figure Returns for Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2

Today, Mattel announced that Part 2 of Kevin Smith's Netflix series Masters of the Universe: Revelation is hitting the streaming service on November 23rd. What's more, MOTU fans will be very excited to hear that a mysterious character depicted in a very rare action figure from 1981 will appear in the show and in Mattel's Masterverse Toy line. Spoilers ahead!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamillhimself#Universe#Twitter#Netflix Nov 23rd#Priestess
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: Robin Givens Returns to ‘Head of the Class’ First Look, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ Premiere Date, ‘Squid Game’ Tops ‘Bridgerton’, ‘Tales Of The Walking Dead’ Ordered, ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’ Return Date, Mark Harmon Exits ‘NCIS’ and More!

We have our first look at HBO Max’s upcoming Head of the Class reboot series. Robin Givens returns to the series which originally aired on ABC from 1986 – 1991. The ten episode season will premiere November 4. Apple TV+’s new limited series The Shrink Next Door has been given...
TV SERIES
Variety

Mel Gibson to Star in ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ at Starz

Mel Gibson will star in the “John Wick” prequel series “The Continental” at Starz, Variety has confirmed. “The Continental” was originally ordered at Starz in 2018 and focuses on the inner workings of the titular hotel from the film franchise, which is a refuge for assassins. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott, who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize...
MOVIES
Variety

‘John Wick’ Starz Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Vida’ Alum Mishel Prada

The “John Wick” prequel series at Starz, “The Continental,” is rounding out its main cast with five new additions. Mishel Prada (“Vida”) will play KD; Hubert Point Du-Jour (“Blindspot,” “Madame Secretary”) will play Miles; Jessica Allain (“The Laundromat,” “Thriller”) has been cast as Lou; Nhung Kate (“Swapping Fate,” “The Better Man”) has been cast as Yen; and Ben Robson (“Animal Kingdom,” “Vikings”) has been cast as Frankie. The five join previously announced series lead Colin Woodell as well as cast member Mel Gibson. “The Continental” will explore the origin behind the titular hotel-for-assassins through the eyes and actions of Winston Scott (Woodell), who...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s Kevin Feige Talks ‘Eternals’ Ambition and That ‘Venom’ Surprise

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige counts himself fortunate to have spent years working with Stan Lee, the comic book writer who became world famous thanks to cameos in films based on Marvel creations. But Feige regrets never meeting Jack Kirby, the legendary artist whose work included Captain America, X-Men, the Hulk, Fantastic Four and many more. Eternals is Kirby’s latest creation to come to the big screen, with filmmaker Chloé Zhao adapting the cosmic tale the writer-artist introduced in the 1970s. “The whole movie is a love letter to what one man was able to do with a pencil, sitting at a...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Continental’: Colin Woodell To Headline Starz’s ‘John Wick’ Prequel Series As Young Winston Scott

Colin Woodell (The Flight Attendant) has been tapped as the lead in The Continental, Starz’s TV series prequel to the Keanu Reeves film franchise John Wick. Woodell, who will play Winston Scott, the younger version of Ian McShane’s character from the John Wick films, joins Mel Gibson in the three-night special-event TV series, produced by Lionsgate Television. The Continental explores the origin behind the hotel-for-assassins, a centerpiece of the John Wick universe, through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Woodell) who is dragged into the Hell-scape of a 1975 New York City to face a past he thought he’d...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: To All the Boys Spinoff Series a Go, The Great Trailer and More

Netflix is expanding its To All the Boys franchise with a series order for the YA spinoff XO, Kitty. Anna Cathcart reprises her movie role as Lara Jean Covey’s younger sister, Kitty Song Covey, who “thinks she knows everything there is to know about love” as a teen matchmaker, per the official synopsis. “But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.” To All the Boys author Jenny Han and Sascha Rothchild (The Baby-Sitters Club) will serve as co-showrunners...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Smallville’ Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Complete Blu-Ray Collection

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “Smallville” is one of the most beloved TV shows in history, and now fans can continue binge-watching all 10 seasons with the newly released Blu-ray collection. The 42-disc set dropped on Oct. 19 in celebration of the CW show’s 20th anniversary, and it’s currently 15% off. The show, which stars Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum, was the first of its kind when it...
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy