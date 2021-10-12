Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 Premiers In November

The most that Netflix ever shares with the press and the public about their viewership metrics is how many accounts watched a show within its first four weeks of release and how many minutes it was streamed in that same timeframe (note: they count watching more than two minutes of a title as a "view."). For the most part Netflix doesn't seem willing to pull the curtain back any further than that with their original content and what they track with the users on their platform, so we just had to wait for constant talker and Netflix employee Kevin Smith to learn about it and then tell us. Speaking during his latest FatMan Beyond Live podcast, Smith broke down conversations he had with the streamer after the first part of his Masters of the Universe: Revelation series dropped, calling the details "flabbergasting."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO