Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe: Revelation' Part 2 Premiers In November
Netflix and Kevin Smith announce the premiere date for the He-Man Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 series which debuts Nov. 23. "Make no bones about it, Skeletor finally has the Power! Wanna see what @HamillHimself does to the Universe with it? And whither Ram Man? Check out Part 2 of @MastersOfficial REVELATION when it comes to @netflix on NOVEMBER 23rd! (This metal-as-Hell artwork is by @NathanBaertsch!)," tweeted Smith.cosmicbook.news
