ZMI PowerPack No. 20 review: Compact external battery can charge a MacBook

By Glenn Fleishman
Macworld
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can rapidly recharge the ZMI PowerPack and use it to charge up to three laptops at once, a shocking amount of power in a compact form. The ZMI PowerPack No. 20 (Model QB826G) is the closest thing I’ve seen in many years to the kind of outboard laptop battery popular in the days when batteries burned through stored energy as quickly as sparklers. The PowerPack No. 20’s prosaic name hides its massive output: up to 210 watts across three output ports simultaneously!

www.macworld.com

