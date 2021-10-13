ZMI PowerPack No. 20 review: Compact external battery can charge a MacBook

Keep your phone charged up at all times with the Moshi IonBank 10K Portable Battery. Equipped with a 10,300 mAh battery, this useful gadget can charge your iPhone more than 3 times. So you’ll never be caught with a low battery when you need it. Moreover, this battery pack includes hideaway Lightning and USB-A cables, so you needn’t bring anything else with you. Best of all, these cables neatly tidy away for organization. Furthermore, this power bank features intelligent SmartSense circuitry to simultaneously charge your device and its battery when plugged into a power adapter. So you can also use it as an everyday charger when you’re at home. Finally, share the power with a friend’s device by connecting a cable to the USB-A port.

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO