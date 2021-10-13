CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney Powell, who faces $4 billion defamation lawsuits from election-tech firms, baselessly claimed there is a 'secret server' where all US votes go to be manipulated

Sidney Powell.

AP Photo/Ben Margot

  • Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell bizarrely claimed US votes are manipulated in a secret server.
  • There is no evidence to support the claim - Powell has shared multiple debunked conspiracy theories.
  • Two election technology firms are already suing Powell for defamation in lawsuits totaling $4 billion.

Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell has shared a baseless claim that all US votes are sent to a secret server where they are manipulated to rig the outcome of elections.

"What I think really has to be discovered is that there is a secret server that all the votes go to where they manipulate the heck out of it," Powell told "The Ledger Report," a conservative talk show, on Friday.

"We need to know where their servers are and what they're doing with them, and we need the data from them and we need the data from the machines.

"But they're going as fast as they can, right now, everywhere they can to completely revamp the machines with new software that erases everything that shows what they did."

Powell comments followed her previous claims about widespread voter fraud in November's presidential election.

She gained prominence as a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team after sharing outlandish conspiracy theories about voter fraud during the 2020 election , alleging that the election-technology firm Dominion Voting Systems secretly aided its rival firm Smartmatic in a bid to steal the election from Trump.

Trump fired Powell from his legal team after she made the claims publicly.

Legal filings later showed that Trump staffers had warned Powell that her claims about the two firms were false, but that they did not deter her from repeating the claims.

Dominion and Smartmatic are now demanding vast sums from Powell for defamation as a result of her claims against them. Dominion has filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Powell , while Smartmatic has filed a $2.7 billion lawsuit against Powell and other Trump allies.

Powell said in a separate interview last week that she didn't have "tiniest fraction of that amount of assets," but that she planned to continue litigation to fight the legal cases against her.

She had countersued Dominion in September and doubled down on some of her claims against the company.

Eric Coomer, a former Dominion employee who was embroiled in the conspiracy theories against his firm, is also suing Powell and others for defamation.

Caroline Yelding
5d ago

The country should have had enough of this lying bimbo already. She needs to be getting up money to pay for lawsuits against her for former lies she told. She and Lewandowski can't go on Trump properties after telling lies for him. Go figure.

Andrew
5d ago

How do people do this! How do they take their claims and when asked “what proof do you have” they come up empty handed!!! Like seriously? I hope she gets sued for $4 billion

Dave!
5d ago

It's long past any excuse for anyone to listen to this woman or justify her words. She's seeing a short term profit because she's taking advantage of mentally ill and racist who'll she'll out money to put her and her kind on a pedestal. Remember, just a few days ago, she was complaining about not being able to financially cover the Doninion suit against her, when she loses. Continuing to behave like a "circus freak" may be her best way to continue to make money!!

