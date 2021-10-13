What to Watch Wednesday: Randy Travis gets ‘Lifetime’ award, ‘Dopesick’ hits Hulu

The new Hulu limited series Dopesick tells the tragic story of the American opioid crisis that has ravaged communities around the country since introduction of painkillers like Purdue Pharma’s OxyContin. Based on Beth Macy’s non-fiction book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America, the series explores the impact supposedly safe pain medications have on people as told by various characters on essentially every side of the struggle. After watching the debut chapter in this unfortunate series of events you might be wondering where exactly you’ve seen the Dopesick cast before, including stars Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson, Will Poulter and other members of the talented group of actors. Well, we’re here to break that down for you right here and now…

TV SHOWS ・ 4 DAYS AGO