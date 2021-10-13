CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMS to raise pay for bus drivers in effort to compete with other Charlotte-area districts

 5 days ago
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Tuesday to hire fewer drivers but pay them more, in a bid to compete with nearby districts and other employers for drivers. The board had already approved using federal COVID-19 relief money to provide $1,000 hiring bonuses for new drivers and the same amount as retention bonuses for existing ones. Not long ago the district boosted starting pay to $15.75 an hour.

WFAE

CMS presents three plans for new school board voting districts

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will hold two virtual town halls this week to present three proposals for redrawing school board election districts. The district is using 2020 census data to create six districts with approximately the same number of residents. That data was delayed, forcing CMS to postpone its district election from this year to November 2022.
Child care, a critical service for families, remains inaccessible for many across the U.S.

For many American families, child care is a necessity. In 2019, there were 73 million children in the U.S., which is about 22% of the U.S. population. But child care can be prohibitively expensive. The average cost is about $10,000 a year per child, according to the Treasury Department. This often forces parents to make a decision: pay for child care or quit their job.
Mecklenburg County commission districts will be redrawn — here's how to weigh in

Mecklenburg County commissioners will hold a public hearing Tuesday night on drawing new district maps based on new population data from the 2020 census. Commissioners are considering three possible maps for the six district seats. Two of the proposed maps make small changes to the existing boundaries. The third map, however, would shuffle districts 4, 5 and 6. Those changes could make it easier for a Republican to be elected.
Seeking more ways to reduce crime, officials look to universal pre-K

In his early career as a law enforcement officer, Vernon Stanforth, the president of the National Sheriffs’ Association, said he often saw arrests of grandfathers, fathers and sons of the same family — a generational cycle of incarceration. Now, he’s also seeing grandmothers, mothers and daughters enter the cycle. “Many...
As a new report reveals an increase in homelessness, a Charlotte nonprofit looks for long-term solutions

Randall Hitt hears stories about homelessness every day. The story about a man named Stephens shows how it’s a systemic problem that can happen to anyone. Stephens was a barber and a business graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A brain condition made him lose his balance, and he couldn’t cut hair anymore. Stephens came from a barbering family, hair was his passion, and losing his livelihood sent him to a dark place. He turned to drugs and alcohol, lost his family and friends, and lost his home.
NC businesses seek to support employees struggling with depression, anxiety amid pandemic

As more Americans have struggled with their mental health during the pandemic, businesses are figuring out how to support their employees. During a virtual event last month with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, local health and business leaders highlighted ways to address employees’ mental health needs and talked about how to encourage their workforce to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
