CMS to raise pay for bus drivers in effort to compete with other Charlotte-area districts

Randall Hitt hears stories about homelessness every day. The story about a man named Stephens shows how it’s a systemic problem that can happen to anyone. Stephens was a barber and a business graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A brain condition made him lose his balance, and he couldn’t cut hair anymore. Stephens came from a barbering family, hair was his passion, and losing his livelihood sent him to a dark place. He turned to drugs and alcohol, lost his family and friends, and lost his home.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO