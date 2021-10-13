CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Unable to clear snow? Cedar Rapids’ Snow Buddies program could help

thegazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS — The city of Cedar Rapids is rolling out the next phase of its pilot “Snow Buddies” program. The program pairs residents in need of assistance with volunteers who can help clear sidewalks of snow and ice accumulations in the winter. The program is intended to benefit residents who are not physically able to remove snow and do not have other resources to remove snow, such as neighbors, friends or a hired service.

