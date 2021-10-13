HP z8 compatibility with CONNECTX-5 VPI

We are a small organisation currently running vSphere 6.5. Our server infrastructure consists of 3 x DL360 Gen8 (running ESXi v6.5 and hosts roughly 40 vm's) and 3 x HP StoreVirtual 4530 (used purely for vm storage). As well as the 3 ESXi servers we have 8 physical Windows server. All our physical servers and sans are 5-7 years old and we are now looking at replacements. Whatever solution we go for needs to accomidate the 40 vms, allows us to virtualise the 8 Windows server and includes capacity for us to add more compute/storage. Rather than purchasing like for like replacements we're considering a HCI solution. We've had a quick look at HPE Simplivity and Nutanix but suspect either of these will be too expensive for us VMWare vSAN seems like an obvious choice for us. We use vSphere day to day but have never used vSAN or have any experince of HCI. I've seen several ads/emaisl for HPE vSAN ReadyNodes but having spent the last few hours Googline i'm struggling to find any useful links/documentation around these?

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO