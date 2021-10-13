HP z8 compatibility with CONNECTX-5 VPI

Wireless Networking Bluetooth, 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), 5G. Pop quiz, business-laptop shoppers: What's the difference between the HP EliteBook 840 G8 and the HP EliteBook 840 Aero G8? The Aero is a bit more expensive (starts at $1,639; $2,679 as tested) but a bit lighter: 2.5 pounds versus 2.92, thanks to magnesium rather than aluminum construction. That may tempt execs who hate a heavy briefcase, but it's no lighter than the Editors' Choice award–winning Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, which we've described as one of the two best laptops in the world and which costs $482 less as tested. (Though note that our X1 Carbon had a minutely slower CPU and lacked the HP's mobile broadband.) The EliteBook Aero is an attractive and well-equipped slimline with security features that IT departments will love, but it falls just short of Editors' Choice honors.
