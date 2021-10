BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Hungary recorded its highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases in five months Thursday amid a spike in coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations.Officials reported 1,141 new cases, the highest daily total since May 14. The increase pushed the number of cases so far this week to a 37% jump over the same period last week. The country of nearly 10 million has 742 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the highest number since early June. Pandemic containment measures in Hungary have been largely repealed since early July, and masks are not required in any public areas.On Monday, the Hungarian Academy of...

