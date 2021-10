By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today, two local groups are teaming up to help veterans and their families find jobs. The Pittsburgh Veterans Job Fair will take place at Heinz Field from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. “Our mission is to empower veterans with career opportunities and the return of our face-to-face events allows us to serve our community of 1.5 million job seekers in the most effective way possible,” said RecruitMilitary CEO Tim Best. Registration is free for all members of the military transitioning to civilian life, veterans, and military spouses and dependents. RecruitMilitary is also offering a $20 gift card to all who attend in an effort to offset time and travel costs. To register and see which companies are looking to fill positions on Thursday, head to the event’s webpage at this link.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO