Federal Magistrate Judge John T. Rodgers reflects on career as he prepares to leave bench after 8 years in role

Photographs adorn the walls of John T. Rodgers’ chambers at the Thomas S. Foley Courthouse in Spokane. Taken mostly by friends, the color and black-and-white images of nature, urban settings and everything in between offer a bit of respite after a full day of reading lawyer’s arguments on a computer, said the soon-to-be-70-year-old magistrate judge. One of his own works hangs in the lobby.