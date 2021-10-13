What to Watch Wednesday: Randy Travis gets ‘Lifetime’ award, ‘Dopesick’ hits Hulu
Space Launch LIVE: Shatner in Space (8:30 a.m., Discovery / Science) - Discovery and Science Channel will be live as “Star Trek” icon William Shatner is launched into space. At the age of 90, Shatner will be the oldest person to fly to space. He’ll get there on Blue Origin’s New Shepard, a cutting-edge suborbital rocket. The mission, known as NS-18, will launch from Blue Origin’s West Texas site. This will be the second-ever crewed spaceflight for Blue Origin after its inaugural crewed flight launched founder Jeff Bezos and three other passengers on a 10-minute trip to space and back in July.www.charlotteobserver.com
Comments / 0