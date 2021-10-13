100 years ago in Spokane: The city’s prospects for becoming ‘Hollywood North’ dimmed, and dramatic testimony emerged in a high-profile murder trial
The big movie studio at Minnehaha changed hands again, further dampening Spokane’s longtime dream of becoming Hollywood North. The Pan-American Film Corp., formed by a group of Spokane business people, had taken over all of the property of the Playter Studios. Wellington Playter had been trying without success to resuscitate the movie business in the city.www.spokesman.com
