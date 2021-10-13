NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING (For Publication) Case No. 21-JC-43 In the Interest of: D.H.; DOB: 08/04/2019 To: Angela Martinez Address Unknown Physical Description of Parent: Date of Birth: 01/04/1993 Brett Sanderlin Address Unknown IT IS ORDERED: This notice be published advising you that a hearing on a petition alleging that the child is in need of protection or services be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse, WI, Branch IV, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, WI on November 11, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the court may appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear and the court finds that the child is in need of protection or services, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment or a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call (608) 785-5880. Attorney Fabio A. Burgos 212 Sixth Street N. La Crosse, WI 54601 DATE SIGNED: October 12, 2021 Electronically signed by Scott L. Horne Circuit Court Judge 10/17 LAC88661 WNAXLP.

