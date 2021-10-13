CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF FARMINGTON COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Farmington Town Hall, located at N8309 County Road C, Mindoro WI, 54644, a public hearing will be held on Brent Mikkelson's petition to amend the current Town of Farmington Comprehensive Plan. - The purpose of this public hearing is to encourage public comments on this proposed amendment that would allow Commercial Zoning onto parcel, 5-501-0, currently owned by Dev Patel and zoned Exclusive Agriculture. A copy of this proposed amendment may be inspected or obtained prior to the meeting at the Farmington Town Hall, Mindoro Allied Cooperative Country Store and the Mindoro Post Office. A copy of this amendment and the current Comprehensive Plan can also be found online at www.townoffarmingtonlax.org. For more information or additional copies of the proposed amendment, please contact Crystal Sbraggia, Plan Commission Clerk, at 608-780-4778 or by email at farmingtonclerk@gmail.com. 10/13 LAC 88348WNAXLP.

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Winona Daily News

NOTICE TO BIDDERS SNOW REMOVAL CONTRACT 2021-2022

NOTICE TO BIDDERS The City of La Crosse, Wisconsin proposes to maintain public sidewalks and curb ramps with snow removal at an estimated cost of $100,000.00 without formal advertisement of public bid as provided by Sec. 62.15(1), WI Stats. It is expected a maintenance contract for this work will be awarded on or about November 8th, 2021. This notice serves as a request for quotes for the same. Plans and specifications are now on file with the Fire Department - Division of Community Risk Management (CRM) for the inspection of bidders and can be obtained from the Project Manager David Reinhart at 608-789-7564 or reinhartd@cityoflacrosse.org. The City of La Crosse, by the undersigned Board of Public Works, will receive sealed proposals for the work until 2:00 p.m. on November 3rd, 2021 in the CRM Office, in City Hall, at 400 La Crosse Street, City of La Crosse, Wisconsin. The outside of the envelope containing the proposal is to be marked as stated below. 2021-2022 SNOW REMOVAL CONTRACT Dated October 18th, 2021 Board of Public Works Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Chair 10/18 LAC88451 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE, WI
Winona Daily News

Notice Corp Guardian 2021

Legal Notice La Crosse County Human Services Department, Adult Protective Services, invites your qualifications and proposals for providing services as the Preferred Provider for Corporate Guardianship services until 3:00 p.m. November 1, 2021. There is a Vendor Conference for interested parties at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 18th, via Microsoft Teams link (email csander@lacrosscounty.org to obtain link). The Preferred Provider Solicitation Package may be found on the La Crosse County website at https://lacrossecounty.org/home/business/requests-for-proposals/requests-for-proposals. 10/13 LAC88312 WNAXLP.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Winona Daily News

Ordinance 2021-5 Boating

TOWN OF CAMPBELL LA CROSSE COUNTY, WISCONSIN ORDINANCE #2021-5 An Ordinance to Create Chapter 38 Section 3 (d) of the Town of Campbell Code of Ordinances Relating to Boating Regulations The following Section of Chapter 38, Section 3 (d), is hereby created to read as follows: 38-3 - Boating Regulations (d) The following boating regulations are hereby established for landings operated by the Town of Campbell: Power loading prohibited. Power loading, defined as using the motor to load and unload the boat onto and off the trailer is hereby prohibited. Anyone found in violation of this section shall be subject to tiered fines as referenced in the Town of Campbell fee schedule. Furthermore, after a second violation of this section by an individual, any annual boat launching permits issued to said persons shall be revoked for the remainder of the calendar year, and they shall be banned from using the facilities during that time. This Ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its passage and publication as required by Section 60.80 of the Wisconsin State Statutes. Passed this 12th day of October, 2021 Joshua Johnson, Town Chairman Cassandra Hanan, Clerk/Treasurer 10/15 LAC88497 WNAXLP.
Winona Daily News

Sanderlin Case No. 21-JC-43

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, LA CROSSE COUNTY NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING (For Publication) Case No. 21-JC-43 In the Interest of: D.H.; DOB: 08/04/2019 To: Angela Martinez Address Unknown Physical Description of Parent: Date of Birth: 01/04/1993 Brett Sanderlin Address Unknown IT IS ORDERED: This notice be published advising you that a hearing on a petition alleging that the child is in need of protection or services be heard at the La Crosse County Courthouse, La Crosse, WI, Branch IV, 333 Vine Street, La Crosse, WI on November 11, 2021, at 8:45 a.m. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the court may appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear and the court finds that the child is in need of protection or services, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment or a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. If you need help in this matter because of a disability, please call (608) 785-5880. Attorney Fabio A. Burgos 212 Sixth Street N. La Crosse, WI 54601 DATE SIGNED: October 12, 2021 Electronically signed by Scott L. Horne Circuit Court Judge 10/17 LAC88661 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
Winona Daily News

Notice for Annual District Meeting

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF WEST SALEM NOTICE FOR ANNUAL DISTRICT MEETING (Common and Union High School Districts) (Section 120.8(1) Notice is hereby given to qualified electors of the School District of West Salem, that the Annual Meeting of said District for the transaction of business will be held in the Marie W. Heider Meeting Room at 405 East Hamlin Street, West Salem, Wisconsin on the 25th day of October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Dated this 27th day of September, 2021. Robin Fitzgerald, District Clerk **A quorum of the Board may be present, but no Board action will be taken.** 10/13 10/20 LAC86756 WNAXLP.
WEST SALEM, WI
Winona Daily News

10 7 2021 Regular Board Meeting Media Minute

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #0861 WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS Winona, Minnesota The School Board of Independent School District #0861 met for a regular meeting on Thursday October 7, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. in-person at the regular meeting location, the WSHS Multi-Purpose Room. The Board approved the following: ? Agenda ? Student School Board Representative ? Field Trip Request ? Minutes ? World's Best Workforce Public Hearing Date ? District Dental Coverage Bids ? Adjournment at 7:31 p.m. Michael Hanratty, Clerk Nancy Denzer, Chair These published proceedings are incomplete since they only summarize the actions of the School Board. Complete approved minutes, along with any attachments, are on file in the Winona Area Public Schools' District Office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN. or on the district's website at www.winonaschools.org 10/13 LAC 88343WNAXLP.
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

KLUKAS Case No. 21 PR 48

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DUNN COUNTY Amended Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 48 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROGER H. KLUKAS DOD: 06/07/2020 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth 08/27/1932 and date of death 06/07/2020 was domiciled in Dunn County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 815 Meadow Lane SE, Menomonie, WI 54751 . THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie , Wisconsin, Room Courtroom 1 , before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Judge James M. Peterson , on November 1, 2021 at 11:30 am . You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted if there is no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is January 11, 2022. 3. A claim may be filed at the Dunn County Courthouse, 615 Stokke Parkway, Menomonie , Wisconsin, Room 1500. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-232-6782 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Attorney William S. Milne Address: Weld Riley, SC PO Box 1030, Eau Claire, WI 54702-1030 Telephone Number: (715) 839-7786 Bar Number: 1037974 BY THE COURT: DATE SIGNED: October 5, 2021 Electronically signed by James M. Peterson Circuit Court Judge 10/13 10/20 10/27 LAC88232 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
Community Policy