NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TOWN OF FARMINGTON COMPREHENSIVE PLAN AMENDMENT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:30pm at the Farmington Town Hall, located at N8309 County Road C, Mindoro WI, 54644, a public hearing will be held on Brent Mikkelson's petition to amend the current Town of Farmington Comprehensive Plan. - The purpose of this public hearing is to encourage public comments on this proposed amendment that would allow Commercial Zoning onto parcel, 5-501-0, currently owned by Dev Patel and zoned Exclusive Agriculture. A copy of this proposed amendment may be inspected or obtained prior to the meeting at the Farmington Town Hall, Mindoro Allied Cooperative Country Store and the Mindoro Post Office. A copy of this amendment and the current Comprehensive Plan can also be found online at www.townoffarmingtonlax.org. For more information or additional copies of the proposed amendment, please contact Crystal Sbraggia, Plan Commission Clerk, at 608-780-4778 or by email at farmingtonclerk@gmail.com. 10/13 LAC 88348WNAXLP.www.winonadailynews.com
