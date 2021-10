Ian McShane is the Field CTO at Arctic Wolf, a market leader in security operations. If there's one positive we can take from the last 16 months, it's that businesses are embracing a more flexible working culture for their employees. Fundamental changes to the traditional nine-to-five working day mean that many companies, in part, have already successfully transformed some of their operations to meet the demands of a new hybrid working world that's now very much the norm.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO