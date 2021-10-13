CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Services available to help retired China Lakers

By News release
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
 5 days ago

The Covid-19 pandemic prevented the China Lake Retired Activities Office from carrying out some of its functions for the past two years, but the RAO is beginning to establish a new normal. This article is intended to help retired civilian and military employees of China Lake understand what RAO is and what services it provides.

