NBC 10 News Today: Introducing FOX 14’s new 6:30 PM show

Fox News is expanding its publishing footprint. The cable news channel has signed a 6-book deal with News Corp.’s HarperCollins for its Fox News Books imprint. Fox News launched Fox News Books a year ago with a 3-book deal, also with HarperCollins. The first two books were from anchors Pete Hegseth and Shannon Bream, and the third will be released next month: All-American Christmas, which will be written by Fox & Friends Weekend co-host (and former MTV The Real World: San Francisco star) Rachel Campos-Duffy, along with her husband and Fox News contributor Sean Duffy. The book will also include contributions from personalities like Steve Doocy, Bill Hemmer, Martha MacCallum and Geraldo Rivera. With the new expanded deal, the companies will develop “personality driven titles along with creative concepts surrounding key themes important to the Fox News Media audience.” HarperCollins is owned by News Corp., which, like Fox News parent company Fox Corp., is controlled by the Murdoch family, even as both are publicly traded. Some Fox talent, notably Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson, have also published books with other companies, most notably Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint from Simon & Schuster.

