2021 Morgan CX-T | PH Review
In a sensible world full of very sensible (but often quite dull) cars, the distinctly - perhaps wantonly - unsensible Morgan CX-T is most welcome. Aimed at evoking Morgan's overland heritage, but using the latest aluminium CX platform, the concept is arguably the perfect amalgamation of old and new. A designer's doodle greenlit by a senior figure at Investindustrial and built in collaboration with RallyRaid, the CX-T is the sort of creation we've all dreamed of (because lightweight off-road sports cars are always cool) brought to life for just eight customers. Consider it a gentrified Ariel Nomad. And who wouldn't want one of those?www.pistonheads.com
