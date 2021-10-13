CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Morgan CX-T | PH Review

Pistonheads
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sensible world full of very sensible (but often quite dull) cars, the distinctly - perhaps wantonly - unsensible Morgan CX-T is most welcome. Aimed at evoking Morgan's overland heritage, but using the latest aluminium CX platform, the concept is arguably the perfect amalgamation of old and new. A designer's doodle greenlit by a senior figure at Investindustrial and built in collaboration with RallyRaid, the CX-T is the sort of creation we've all dreamed of (because lightweight off-road sports cars are always cool) brought to life for just eight customers. Consider it a gentrified Ariel Nomad. And who wouldn't want one of those?

www.pistonheads.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pistonheads

2021 Alpine A110 Legende GT | PH Review

A brief history lesson on the Alpine A110 story so far. The standard car arrived to wild acclaim in 2017, followed a couple of years later by a track-focused, more powerful A110 S that met with slightly more muted praise. Some felt a key tenet of the Alpine's appeal had been lost in toughening it up for track, while others - this writer included - enjoyed it as a different twist on the same basic formula. Then along have come companies like Life110 to somewhat straddle the two official offerings.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes G400d | PH Review

Probably it says something about the world and 2021 that the Mercedes G-Class was a welcome visitor to PH last week. Even in its modernised format, the model has played up to its Eubank-like persona in a mostly homogenised SUV market, and, if anything, the arrival of the diesel-powered G400d in the UK only amplifies its against-the-grain status. From September the model effectively replaced the G350d available from launch with a beefier variant of the 3.0-litre six-cylinder unit. And in the G-Class, beefier is generally considered better.
CARS
Pistonheads

2022 Cupra Born | PH Review

Credit where it's due to Cupra, it's moved fast. Just three years since the Ateca arrived, and a couple since we were giggling about Leons with funny copper-coloured badges, the Born is here. This is the car, Cupra believes, that best represents its intentions going forward, a new era for the brand as "electrification and performance are a perfect match." Look at its support for Extreme E (including the recent Tavascan concept) and its 600hp electric Leon touring car for additional proof. Expect more cars like the Born once it's in the UK next year, because Cupra is fully invested in electric.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Lexus LC500 | PH Review

The Lexus LC500 has always been a very easy car to like - its engine, design, and quality saw to that. But it wasn't emphatically brilliant, with an unsettled ride chiefly to blame. The foundations were there for a superb sports GT, yet it never quite hit the spot as we all hoped it would.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#Morgan Plus Four#Morgan Cx#Investindustrial#Rallyraid
SlashGear

2022 Genesis G70 3.3T Review

Genesis can do no wrong right now. New SUVs and crossovers storming up the popularity charts with their combination of style, distinctive luxury, and focused pricing, while its line-up of sedans casts skepticism on the idea that that’s a dying segment. Arriving to shore up the range is the refreshed 2022 Genesis G70, smallest and most affordable of the sports sedans.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT | PH Review

So here it is, the Mustang you've possibly not been waiting for. Where previous versions of the Mach-E were mostly mainstream entries in the all-important battery-powered SUV segment, the GT model is Ford's belated attempt to offer customers a level of performance befitting its appropriated nameplate. No, not with a fire-breathing V8, but rather a brace electric motors offering a combined 487hp and the face-squashing prospect of 0-62mph in 3.7 seconds - a sprint time so brief that Ford has never claimed it of a five-seat European model before.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Volvo V60 T6 Recharge | PH Review

Autumn's here. And if, right now, you fancy snuggling under a warm blanket and basking in the amber glow of an open fire, go for your life. You've probably earned it. But what's the automotive equivalent of that warm and fuzzy feeling? Well, believe it or not, I'd recommend the driving seat of the current Volvo V60 T6.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Fiat 124 Spider | PH Used Buying Guide

Back in the mid 1960s, before many of us were even born, Fiat's 124 was a blandly styled four-door saloon for skint Italians. Even skint Italians wanted to have fun behind the wheel though so the 124's chassis was somewhat better than the boxy looks might have you believe. That made it a good basis for the two more sporting versions of the 124 that Fiat decided to build. One was the Pininfarina-designed 124 Sport Spider of 1966. The other was the 124 Sport Coupe by Mario Boano, who had previously worked for Pininfarina on the Ferrari 250 GT.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Cars
Pistonheads

Peugeot 405 GRi | Spotted

I realise that this will be too mundane, too everyday, to raise an eyebrow with some. But is it that everyday? When was the last time you saw a Peugeot 405 pass by? A while ago, I'd wager. And in this condition? Probably not since Chumbawamba were telling you to get up again. Admittedly I was on the lookout for something grander than a GRi - from time to time, I search the classifieds for a 405 Mi16 or, as they're better known these days, unicorns. If you see one come up, do let me know.
BUYING CARS
Motorious

1971 Ford Falcon Sell For $1.3 Million

Another classic Australian muscle car likely set a new record, proving how hot the market Down Under is these days. This time around it’s a 1971 Ford Falcon GTHO Phase III, an exceptionally rare and highly collectable ride, which fetched $1.3 million AUD. That beats the previous record for a Falcon GTHO Phase III of $1.15 million set in February. If this trend keeps up, the next homologation special made by Ford in the early 70s could fetch an even loftier price.
BUYING CARS
Pistonheads

Aston Martin V8 Vantage | Spotted

The 2005-2018 Aston Martin Vantage is a car we talk about a lot on PH, with good reason. What was a handsome and desirable new sports car for Aston in the 2000s only became more appealing as its popularity ensured a good supply of secondhand ones. Coupe or Roadster, manual or auto, V8 or V12, there was a Vantage for almost every buyer.
CARS
The Independent

Car review: The Ford Mustang Mach-E sits firmly in the middle of the road

When first you meet a Ford Mustang Mach-E you’re forced to ask yourself one of the most fundamental questions about the automobile: how do I get into the darn thing? Unlike old-fashioned metal, Ford’s first proper purpose-built ground-up electric car design does away with archaic door handles and outdated keys. Instead there is a little button you push, and out the front door pops. It has a tiny vestigial handle, like the surround on a Yale front door lock, but it’s not necessary, and is really just there as a reminder of how cars used to be (the rear doors...
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Dacia Duster TCe 150 | PH Review

New cars are complicated. From mild-hybrid technology to torque vectoring differentials to entire catalogues of options, there's very little that's simple about them in 2021. The only guarantee seems to be that a new car will be expensive, because complexity doesn't come cheap. Dacia has always traded on offering the very opposite - simple and affordable - carving out a successful little niche for itself in the process. In just three years following launch in 2013, Dacia had sold 100,000 cars in the UK; this year, that total surpassed 200,000. Given the rivals that exist in the sectors it competes in, that's no mean feat for Dacia.
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Volvo V90 B6 | PH Review

The timeliest aspect of this V90 B6 (P) review is its recently introduced Android infotainment system, but, as we've not driven the V90 for a while, it's worth touching on some of the other mods that have occurred since our last go in Volvo's biggest wagon. It had a facelift last year, you see. That brought trinkets such as wireless charging and a beefed-up Bowers & Wilkins sound system, along with styling updates: new front fog lights, redesigned front bumper, and a tweaked backend featuring all-LED taillights with scrolling indicators. All in all, then, hardly revolutionary. Still, the V90 has generally been received as a handsome beast, so perhaps as far as looks were concerned, the Gothenburg crew decided on discretion being the better part of valor.
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Mazda CX-5 review

For: Sharp styling, upmarket interior, enjoyable to drive. Against: No hybrid option, five seats only, warranty shorter than some. Verdict: Front-running SUV is a good fit for family life. Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan, Vauxhall Grandland X, Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq, Toyota RAV4, Seat Ateca… a list of the Mazda’s many...
CARS
Pistonheads

2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S | PH Review

At the risk of (re)starting an almighty hoo-ha, can we all agree on one thing? It's the old trope about the pointlessness of the sports SUV genre. For example, this Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is, in any meaningful sense, as useful as a retriever with no nose. Despite AMG's unquestionable skills, basic laws of physics dictate that the C63 S will corner with more alacrity, and, at the same time, pretty much everything that's bolted on to the GLE in Affalterbach will prove detrimental to its capacity to climb mountains.
CARS
Pistonheads

2022 Honda Civic Type R caught on the road

One day the logic around prototype disguise will make sense. On the one hand, of course, a manufacturer must conceal the finer details of a new car ahead of a full reveal; on the other, make it too well disguised and nobody will know what it is. And then you lose all your pre-launch hype.
CARS
Pistonheads

Moke goes electric from 2022

There's nothing like knowing your customers. When Porsche launches a new GT3, a Nurburgring lap time is a vital stat; same for approach, departure and breakover angles with the latest Land Rover Defender. Certain things customers must know. It is much the same for the newly electrified Moke; range will be one of the first question, of course. The answer? "Range is fit for five round trips between Cap-Ferrat to Monaco", says Moke. So there we are. In case the intended use was ever doubted.
CARS
Pistonheads

Subaru Impreza STI R205 | High Mile Club

On the face of it, this Subaru Impreza STI R205 looks a little risky, at least by the standards of the hewn-from-granite German metal that often features here on a Monday morning. It's an Impreza, first off; these were never cars designed for gently accruing miles at a motorway cruise. The keen among you will know that the R205 was a Japanese Domestic Market only car, too - therefore all the paperwork that comes with it is in Japanese. Which might be unhelpful. And it's hardly like you'll be ringing up the old dealer to verify service records...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy