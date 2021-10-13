2021 Morgan CX-T | PH Review

The timeliest aspect of this V90 B6 (P) review is its recently introduced Android infotainment system, but, as we've not driven the V90 for a while, it's worth touching on some of the other mods that have occurred since our last go in Volvo's biggest wagon. It had a facelift last year, you see. That brought trinkets such as wireless charging and a beefed-up Bowers & Wilkins sound system, along with styling updates: new front fog lights, redesigned front bumper, and a tweaked backend featuring all-LED taillights with scrolling indicators. All in all, then, hardly revolutionary. Still, the V90 has generally been received as a handsome beast, so perhaps as far as looks were concerned, the Gothenburg crew decided on discretion being the better part of valor.

