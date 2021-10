Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO