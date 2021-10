Local nonprofits will have the opportunity to apply for funding through the Nisqually Indian Tribe as part of its Charitable and Local Government Program. A portion of gaming revenues from the Nisqually Red Wind Casino supply the funds for the program, which encourages and supports the work that local nonprofits are doing. The program reinforces the tribe’s commitment to giving back to the local community, stated a news release.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO