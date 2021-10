(One Perfect Life Chapters 172-176) In this portion of the Gospel John records the teachings Jesus gave His disciples between the Last Supper and His arrest. He teaches them about the relationship of the Father to the Son and the Holy Spirit – the Trinity. He reminds them of the importance of keeping His commandments – as a demonstration of their love for Him. He instructs them on how the Holy Spirit will teach them and abide with them. Finally, He calls them to service and explains how through prayer the Father will provide so that they will have the resources to serve.

RELIGION ・ 5 DAYS AGO