William Shatner launches into space aboard Blue Origin rocket

By Kelly Hayes
fox29.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVAN HORN, Texas - Actor William Shatner, known to many "Star Trek" fans as Captain James T. Kirk, rocketed into space on Wednesday aboard a Blue Origin flight. The suborbital spaceflight, courtesy of Blue Origin founder and "Star Trek" fan Jeff Bezos, lifted off just before 10:50 a.m. ET from West Texas. Shatner, 90, officially became the oldest person in space and was joined by three others — two of them paying customers — for the quick flight.

AFP

China's 'space dream': A Long March to the Moon and beyond

The arrival of three astronauts at China's new space station on Saturday marks a landmark step in its space ambitions, its longest crewed mission to date. The world's second-largest economy has put billions into its military-run space programme, with hopes of having a permanently crewed space station by 2022 and eventually sending humans to the Moon. The country has come a long way in catching up with the United States and Russia, whose astronauts and cosmonauts have decades of experience in space exploration. Here is a look at China's space programme, and where it is headed:
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Orlando Sentinel

Lucy spacecraft lifts off from Cape Canaveral to explore Trojan asteroids, ‘fossils’ of the solar system

A spacecraft named Lucy is on its way to a part of space that’s never been explored after being rocketed into the sky from Cape Canaveral before Saturday’s sunrise. The probe launched on time at 5:34 a.m. aboard United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket, beginning a 4-billion-mile journey to explore the Trojans, two clusters of asteroids that lead and trail Jupiter, stuck in its orbit around the ...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

CMU Trustee Who Flew To Space Wants To Make Space Travel Accessible For Everyone

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Carnegie Mellon University alum and trustee has a new mission in life after flying into space earlier this week. 49-year-old Glen de Vries, the Vice Chair of Life Sciences and Healthcare for a tech company in New York was among those on Blue Origin’s New Shepard. (Photo Credit: KDKA) De Vries flew into space on Wednesday with three other crew members, including Star Trek’s William Shatner. De Vries says it was an experience unlike any other, and now he wants to get others interested in the space industry so they can travel through the atmosphere, too. “I thought that would be important to me before we went up, and having done it makes me feel twice as much conviction. Maybe a thousand times more conviction. That is something we need to make accessible in an equitable way, to as many people on the planet as possible,” de Vries said. De Vries stresses another way of doing that is by making things cheaper so more people can experience what he did.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

NASA’s asteroid hunter Lucy soars into sky with diamonds

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft named Lucy rocketed into the sky with diamonds Saturday morning on a 12-year quest to explore eight asteroids. Seven of the mysterious space rocks are among swarms of asteroids sharing Jupiter’s orbit, thought to be the pristine leftovers of planetary formation. An Atlas V rocket blasted off […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox29.com

NASA's Lucy spacecraft to visit swarm of asteroids near Jupiter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) - Attention asteroid aficionados: NASA is set to launch a series of spacecraft to visit and even bash some of the solar system’s most enticing space rocks. The robotic trailblazer named Lucy is up first, blasting off this weekend on a 12-year cruise to swarms of...
ASTRONOMY
Taylor Daily Press

SpaceX launched the first factory in space

The creation of factories in space is not a whim of billionaires detached from reality, but projects that are gradually developed and bearing fruit. Like Jeff Bezos, president of Blue Origin, which aims to send polluting industries into space, space research firm Varda Space aims to be the first to build a factory in space through a partnership with SpaceX, which should be as early as 2023.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

How much carbon is emitted by Jeff Bezos flying a rocket into space?

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos became the second billionaire to ride his own rocket into space on 20 July when his New Shepard craft blasted off from Van Horn in West Texas.The businessman was accompanied by his brother Mark, 18-year-old Dutch student Oliver Daemen and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk for a 10-minute jaunt into the atmosphere.During the flight, the capsule reached an altitude of about 106 kilometres after the booster accelerated to three times the speed of sound (Mach 3).Unlike Sir Richard Branson’s piloted Virgin Galactic rocket plane, which beat Mr Bezos to the punch when it was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
