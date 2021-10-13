Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Get “Exclusive Benefits” on PS5 and PS4
Call of Duty has had an exclusive marketing deal with PlayStation for a number of years at this point, and every year, that goes hand-in-hand with those playing on Sony’s console getting exclusive content or access in the new Call of Duty games. Modern Warfare, for instance, had Spec Ops’ Survival mode exclusively on the PS4, while in Black Ops Cold War, PS5 and PS4 players got exclusive access to Onslaught, as well as double XP weekends, loadout slots, and more.gamingbolt.com
