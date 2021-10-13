Call of Duty: Vanguard Will Get “Exclusive Benefits” on PS5 and PS4

ESports Team Florida Mutineers Announces Its Lineup For Call of Duty: Vanguard. The Call of Duty League is a franchised league system that was introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and is about to hit its third year upon the release on Call of Duty: Vanguard. The tournament’s champions thus far have been Dallas Empire and Atlanta Faze in Modern Warfare and Cold War respectively. The Florida Mutineers were solid competitors in both games, but missed the mark to be champions. The team is attempting to change that in Call of Duty: Vanguard as it has announced its official lineup for the upcoming season.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO