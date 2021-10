Oct. 2—Here are five takeaways from Swink's 12-6 loss to Calhan on Oct. 1 at Gene Brown Field. The Swink running game had its lowest output of the season as it accumulated 137 yards on 37 attempts. Garlon Guerin was also limited to a season-low of 26 yards on 12 carries. Clay Roweth led the Lions with 95 yards on 13 carries with 56 of them coming on a touchdown run on Swink's second play of the game.