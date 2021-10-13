CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants sign Devery Hamilton to practice squad, work out Forrest Lamp

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants held their weekly workouts in East Rutherford on Tuesday and the focus this time around was on offensive linemen.

Among those in for a tryout were offensive tackles Devery Hamilton and Elijah Nkansah, and guard Forrest Lamp.

The 27-year-old Lamp was a second-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2017 NFL draft. He spent four seasons with L.A. before joining the Buffalo Bills for a cup of coffee this past offseason.

Lamp has appeared in 25 career games with 18 starts.

Nkansah, 26, was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie out of Toledo in 2018. He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2019), Houston Texans (2019-2020), Indianapolis Colts (2021) and New York Jets (2021). He also had a brief second stint with the Titans earlier this year.

Nkansah has appeared in just one career game (no starts).

Finally, the 23-year-old Hamilton signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as an undrafted rookie out of Duke (by way of Stanford) earlier this year before being released, re-signed and then released again in late September. He has never appeared in a regular-season game.

The Giants passed on both Lamp and Nkansahm for now, but have signed Hamilton to their practice squad.

