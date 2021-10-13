CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual pizza parties, pet adoption fees and on-demand babysitters: How the pandemic changed employee perks

By Danielle Abril
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohit Asthana says his life as an employee working from home over the course of 18 months has included some unexpected perks. One day, he received in the mail a kitchen-themed care package that contained a cutting board, apron, coffee mug and pink Himalayan salt. He also got an Alexa speaker to celebrate his company’s rebrand in June this year, an annual $500 stipend for his home office and memberships to digital mental health service Ginger and meditation app Headspace, which he says he uses to fall asleep every night.

