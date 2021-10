Michigan State basketball fans got their first taste of the 2021-22 team on Saturday afternoon as Tom Izzo opened his doors for practice. This year’s team is going to look much different than last season’s, and that’s not exactly a bad thing because the Spartans struggled mightily in 2020-21. Aaron Henry was the star and he’s now gone and Foster Loyer, Rocket Watts, and Thomas Kithier all transferred out of the program. Joshua Langford graduated and effectively retired from basketball.

