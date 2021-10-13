Don’t Blame Short Sellers for THG’s $2.6 Billion Problem

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.

