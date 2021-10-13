CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t Blame Short Sellers for THG’s $2.6 Billion Problem

By Andrea Felsted
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Well, what a year,” said Matthew Moulding, chairman and chief executive officer of THG Group Plc, the seller of protein shakes, skincare and designer clothes, as he introduced an investor event on Tuesday. The British e-commerce company has had a rough ride since its 4.5 billion-pound ($6.1 billion) initial public...

www.washingtonpost.com

MarketWatch

Upstart stock drops after double downgrade

Shares of Upstart Holdings Inc. are off 3.6% in Monday morning trading after Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler downgraded the stock two notches, to underperform from buy, writing that he sees "little room for upside" with shares up roughly 800% on the year. The S&P 500 has gained about 19% so far in 2021. Schindler wrote that Upstart sees opportunity in the auto-lending market after having success with its artificial-intelligence-driven personal-loan business, though this new market comes with its own challenges. "Although auto loans represent a much larger [total addressable market], we also highlight the higher barriers to entry with more competitors and established, well-capitalized institutions," Schindler wrote. Upstart's current valuation embeds "premature optimism on Upstart's ability to take material shares in the auto-lending space," he continued. Schindler raised his price objective to $300 from $200 in his note to clients. Shares recently changed hands near $375.
MarketWatch

Revance's stock falls 35% after FDA says it won't approve the company's frown-line injection

Shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc. tumbled 35.3% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration had declined to approve Revance's application for a frown-line treatment. The FDA issued a complete response letter that the company received Oct. 15, citing issues with Revance's manufacturing facilities. Revance said it plans to address those concerns. Revance's stock is down 19.9% for the year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 19.0%.
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
Benzinga

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Piles Up Another $15.8M In Gingko On Dip Amid Short-Seller Allegations

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest on Friday snapped up more shares in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA) on the dip. The popular money manager’s investment firm snapped up 1.53 million shares — estimated to be worth $15.86 million — in the synthetic biology stock that was hit hard last week by two back-to-back short-seller reports that called the company a “colossal scam” and “a scheme.”
wccftech.com

GameStop & AMC Short Sellers Recover Close To $1 Billion In Two Weeks

As the tussle between retail and institutional investors enters the final leg of the year, short sellers who bet against GameStop Corporation and AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc are on their way to recovery. The two struggling companies, who were the target of institutional investors that expected their share prices to fall due to unfavorable market perspectives, saw a breath of fresh air for their prospect when the retail camp united on social media platforms to collectively buy their stock. This resulted in massive share price increases that ended up causing some hedge funds betting against the stock to go out of business and others to take heavy losses. Now, as we enter October, fresh data reveals that as the previous month came to an end, the short sellers continued to recover some of their losses.
Rochester Business Journal

Hyzon responds to short-seller report

Hyzon Motors Inc., the Rochester-based global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell vehicles, on Tuesday responded to a short sell report that was released last week that tanked the company’s stock price. Tuesday afternoon, shares of Hyzon stock (Nasdaq: HYZN) had rebounded slightly to $6.35 from Monday’s low of $5.92 and a September high of $10.87. "The self-serving ...
bizjournals

Sarasota's Roper Technologies to sell subsidiary for $2.6 billion

Sarasota-based Roper Technologies Inc. will sell a Nashville-based subsidiary for roughly $2.6 billion. The news comes just one month after the company announced it would sell another of its subsidiaries for $350 million. The latest deal involves Nashville-based TransCore, a transportation solutions provider. It is set to be acquired by...
MarketWatch

Kulicke & Soffa raises dividend to lift implied yield above the S&P 500's

Shares of Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. rose 0.6% in premarket trading Monday, after the Singapore-based semiconductor company said it has raised its quarterly dividend by 21.4%. The new quarterly dividend of 17 cents a share, up from 14 cents, will be payable Jan. 10 to shareholders of record on Dec. 23. Based on Friday's stock closing price of $49.20, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.38%, which compares with the yield for the VanEck Semiconductor ETF's yield of 0.57% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.35%. The stock's gain bucked the weakness in Kulicke & Soffa's peers and the broader stock market, as the semiconductor ETF dropped 0.8% in premarket trading while futures for the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Digs Into Bank Earnings, Says This Stock Still Has Some Issues

On CNBC’s “Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said the upbeat third-quarter earnings released last week from big banks have changed the tone of the stock market, which has recently seen some sharp volatility. Although Citigroup Inc’s (NYSE: C) numbers came in better than expected, the quarter still had “some...
International Business Times

Toddler Makes 6,500% Profit As Bitcoin Price Surges To $62,000

A toddler in Brazil made a 6,500% profit on one Bitcoin as prices soar back to the $60,000 mark. The four-year-old girl, whose identity was not revealed, received 1 BTC from her father Joao Canhada in 2017 when Bitcoin was still priced at roughly $915.80. “As soon as my daughter...
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
The Motley Fool

1 Hot Stock That Smart Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The growth in online shopping has propelled digital payments over the past several years, benefiting certain companies along the way. PayPal is a huge winner of this trend, as its global payments network helps individuals and merchants facilitate transactions. A network effect and valuable intangible assets have fueled PayPal's remarkable...
MarketWatch

Prologis stock jumps after earnings beat expectations, amid record increases in market rents

Shares of Prologis Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a fifth straight gain Friday, after the real estate investment trust focused leasing logistics facilities reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year outlook, amid record increases in market rents and valuations. Net income more than doubled to $722.0 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Core funds from operations per share increased to $1.04 from 90 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.03. Total revenue rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.04 billion....
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy If the Stock Market Crashes

Brookfield Renewable is poised for long-term growth with increased demand for renewable energy. Innovative Industrial Properties has lots of opportunities to expand in the regulated cannabis market. Johnson & Johnson is a Dividend King with a rock-solid presence in the global healthcare sector. Most stocks sink when the stock market...
