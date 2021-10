Halloween is approaching – so make sure you don’t fall prey to a ghost broker. Young adults, including many cash-strapped students, are often targeted by these fraudsters, who sell car insurance policies which appear temptingly cheap.People aged 17-29 are the most likely age group to report falling victim to fake car insurance scams, according to figures from Action Fraud.Often, it’s only when they come to make a claim that they realise their policy isn’t worth the paper it’s written on, and in fact they have no valid insurance at all.Did you know we work with all 43 police forces across...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO