Teachers unions fought to keep schools closed — don't let them forget it

By Charlyce Bozzello
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter more than a year of suffering through remote learning, children are back in schools across the country. The revisionist historians at the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers would now like parents to believe that schools reopened because of the efforts of teachers unions. But parents aren’t having it. They know their children are back in schools in spite of those unions, not because of them.

