CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

The dangers of lawmakers’ contradiction and confusion on Big Tech

By Shane Tews
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02bcmW_0cPltLHn00

Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s (D-CT) mention of a “finsta,” or fake Instagram account, during a recent Senate hearing on children’s online safety immediately became fodder for discussion across social media. The clip went viral and sparked debate over Blumenthal’s misunderstanding and Congress’ ability to understand how tech companies work and how consumers use technology. One thing remains clear: There is a problematic gap between some lawmakers’ understanding of the tech sector and their relentless desire to regulate it.

Enter Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s (R-TN) contradictory comment from the same hearing, further highlighting the dangers of lawmakers’ conflicting and sometimes illogical attitudes toward tech companies — often based on an incomplete understanding of how society uses technologies like Instagram or Facebook. Citing a Facebook internal report, Blackburn told a company witness, “Facebook knew about content devoted to coercing women into domestic servitude. Yet they chose to do nothing to stop it, until Apple threatened to pull Facebook from the App Store.” Blackburn seemingly cheered Apple’s strict App Store policies that allowed Apple to police Facebook in response to harmful content on the Facebook app, even when the social media company was reluctant to do so itself. Apple’s ability to control access to its App Store ― what the aforementioned Facebook report referred to only as “Apple escalation” ― prevents malicious or misleading software applications from reaching 1.65 billion active Apple devices. The threat of being removed from the App Store and losing access to Apple’s global customer base motivates developers to adhere to security and privacy guidelines that protect those customers — as Blackburn’s Facebook example proves.

Blackburn doesn’t seem to understand that one of her legislative proposals would ban the exact practice she praised Apple for employing — ensuring Facebook can’t track iOS users — thanks to Apple’s control over its App Store ecosystem. Along with Blumenthal and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Blackburn is a cosponsor of the Open App Markets Act , which would effectively block platforms like Apple from prohibiting user downloads of unvetted and potentially harmful apps from third-party app stores and web browsers through a process known as “sideloading .” The law clearly targets Apple and Google but seems to forget Facebook entirely, including that the company owns four of the App Store’s top ten apps: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. If this law were passed, Facebook would be allowed to bundle its applications for these services and bypass existing security and privacy measures imposed by app-store operators.

Blackburn’s cognitive dissonance reflects a dangerous trend of lawmakers saying one thing and doing another when it comes to digital platforms. This year, the Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act , a $110 billion investment in technology research. It’s disconcerting to see the Senate pass legislation to boost America’s technology industry with funding toward research and development, then come forward with a handful of proposals that would devastate American tech companies in the name of “competition.” The Open App Markets Act and the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust legislative package specifically target Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google — companies that have made the United States the world leader in digital innovation.

Data collection is the real issue driving the concerns of many in Congress. If Congress wants to help consumers have a more secure digital experience, they should focus on passing a federal privacy law. Having a clear set of guidelines around how companies collect, maintain, share, and dispose of consumer data would be the best guidance Congress could give tech companies to help consumers. By confusing consumer safety with competition, Congress is going down an inconsistent legislative path that limits American technological innovation but does not promote policies that could help consumers make more informed choices.

Currently, American consumers are living under European regulations by default, due to our lack of comprehensive federal privacy laws. Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation has taken a commanding lead in dictating how global companies manage their data flows — or face major financial consequences. America’s lead in the global technology race is ultimately threatened by its own lack of a national privacy law that encompasses data-collection transparency and clear cybersecurity standards. How US-based companies have changed their data-collection processes to appease European regulators is a fact we must consider as Europe’s regulations shape how the rest of the world uses the internet for both commerce and communications.

Lawmakers should focus on giving consumers much-deserved clarity and security around the collection of their data. Measures that enable better data protection would be the best regulatory guidance Congress could provide. Contradictory legislative proposals, however, won’t help protect American consumers or give American companies guidance on how to conduct and secure information flow — a core driver of technological innovation.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Gowdy: Republicans must put 'differences and ambitions aside,' let American people restore balance in midterms

The American people seek to have a better country, not a different one, "Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy said on his show over the weekend. The former South Carolina congressman urged congressional Republicans to "put their differences and ambitions aside long enough to let history and the American people restore balance" in his opening monologue Sunday as the country looks ahead to the 2022 midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
New York Post

Details of alleged Google-Facebook collusion must be made public, judge orders

Details of alleged collusion between Google and Facebook to squash competition in the online ad space are set to be made public this week, a federal judge has ordered. The judge’s ruling, revealed in court documents on Friday, marks a defeat for Google, which had fought for extensive redactions in an antitrust complaint brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last year. Google had argued that parts of the complaint contained confidential business information that would unfairly hurt the search giant if made public.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Marsha Blackburn
KTLA

Amazon accused by House committee of misleading Congress, is given deadline to ‘correct the record’

House lawmakers are threatening to seek a criminal investigation of Amazon, saying the tech giant has a “final chance” to correct its executives’ previous testimony on its competition practices. The lawmakers sent a letter Monday to Amazon President and CEO Andy Jassy saying they were giving the company until Nov. 1 to “correct the record” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Pointing to recent news reports on how Amazon advantages its own products over third-party items, a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday questioned whether the tech giant had committed perjury. But lawmakers with the House Judiciary Committee cited recent accounts that Amazon-made products were listed above third-party items with higher consumer ratings; and that Amazon made use of proprietary data from third parties to market copycat goods.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kxlp941.com

Lawmakers Aim To Rein In Big Tech Companies

(Washington, DC) — Some lawmakers are looking to rein in big tech companies. A bipartisan bill is being introduced in the Senate that aims to prevent large tech companies from using their power to limit the growth of smaller rivals. The bill is aimed at Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon. The key sponsors are Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar and Iowa Republican Chuck Grassley.
CONGRESS & COURTS
inforisktoday.com

House Lawmakers Announce Bill Targeting Tech Algorithms

Democratic lawmakers on the House Committee on Energy and Commerce announced new legislation on Thursday that would rein in tech algorithms on platforms exceeding 5 million unique monthly viewers. The news comes amid a busy month for Facebook, in which one of its former data engineers testified before the Senate on the platform's allegedly questionable data policies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Tech#Ct#Privacy Law#Tech Companies#Senate#The App Store
Wired

There Is No Bipartisan Consensus on Big Tech

Finally, we’ve reached bipartisan consensus on Big Tech, yay everyone! At least that’s the line the press is echoing ad nauseum. “Facebook Whistleblower Reignites Bipartisan Support for Curbing Big Tech,” the Financial Times trumpeted last week after Frances Haugen’s Senate testimony on Facebook. “Lawmakers Send Big Tech a Bipartisan Antitrust Message,” Newsweek wrote a day later. For more than a year, but especially after last week’s US Senate hearing, the media has been increasingly suggesting that Democrats and Republicans are setting aside their long-standing disagreements on tech policy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Week

The difference between reining in Big Tech and Big Tobacco

There's been no shortage of comparisons between the tech industry and Big Tobacco in recent days, particularly following revelations from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and her damning congressional testimony last week. However, regulating Big Tech may prove trickier than reining in the tobacco industry, writes Axios, although there are some...
INDUSTRY
ktwb.com

Lawmakers: FTC must ensure tech companies uphold youth online privacy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commision to ensure technology companies like Facebook. and TikTok comply with policy changes aimed protecting young people online. The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by the companies...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
kfgo.com

Google rivals want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – DuckDuckGo and three other search engine rivals to Google on Thursday urged EU lawmakers to take action against the Alphabet unit via new tech rules, saying they have yet to see positive results from an antitrust ruling against Google. The European Commission in 2018 levied a record...
BUSINESS
Government Technology

U.S. Lawmaker Introduces Bill to Study Tech’s Impact on Kids

(TNS) — As Facebook executives face questions from senators about efforts to market their products to children and the impact they can have, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin is sponsoring a bill that would fund research into the effects of technology on children and public health. Raskin (D-Md.-8th) is among the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Facebook whistleblower’s revelations could usher in tech’s ‘Big Tobacco moment,’ lawmakers say

Lawmakers say that testimony from Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is galvanizing members of both parties to unify behind sweeping proposals targeting social media companies, after years of stalled attempts, with some calling it the tech industry’s “Big Tobacco moment.”. “This time feels distinctly different,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), chair of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

Being a tech whistleblower is dangerous and expensive. Now there’s a guide to the risks.

This week, Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed herself to the world through a detailed and carefully executed rollout planned by a whistleblower agency. Now, there's quite literally a website to help other tech workers — whether they work in retail, the C-suite or somewhere in between — decide for themselves whether they want to do the same.
BUSINESS
wnax.com

Congress Taking on Big Tech

Big tech companies are again being questioned about their business practices by Members of Congress. South Dakota Senator John Thune says the big sites like Facebook, Twitter and Google should let consumers find what they want without direction…. Thune says those big companies shouldn’t act as filters…. Thune says the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

Big Tech needs to tackle its water addiction

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Skeptics (including me) assembled when Facebook, Google and Microsoft made respective pledges to replenish more water than they use within the next fifteen years. The main reason: private companies are beholden to shareholders, boards, bottom lines, and customers–not pledges.
ENVIRONMENT
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
155K+
Followers
52K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy