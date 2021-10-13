CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.

martechseries.com

New Research Underscores Importance of Content Experience Platforms in Engaging Buyers; Scaling Demand & ABM Programs

Study Finds Correlation Between Content Experiences and Increased Customer Satisfaction & Value. New research finds that 74% of surveyed marketers can identify the right accounts and 63% can attract them, but only 11% feel confident they can engage their buyer effectively. The research was commissioned by leading cloud-based content experience platform (CEP) Uberflip and was conducted by Forrester Consulting in September 2021. The study focuses on the presence and use of CEPs within enterprise organizations, and finds that marketers believe curated, relevant content experiences play an important role in successful buyer engagement.
MARKETING
martechseries.com

VOZIQ Rebrands Itself to VOZIQ AI; Launches a Dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) for Clients

VOZIQ announces the launch of its new website and a dedicated AI Center of Excellence (ACE) that helps recurring revenue businesses achieve customer retention breakthroughs and maximize their AI through continuous innovation. The ACE brings together required skills and resources in one place and is designed to constantly enhance retention efforts with newer models or additional use cases.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Activision and Electronic Arts Marketing Executive Kimberly Salzer Steps in as VP for Global Marketing of StrongNode.io

StrongNode.io introduces Kim Salzer as its Vice President for Global Marketing to help build a secure and stronger ecosystem harnessing the power of edge computing technology and leveraging blockchain. Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) tech company and innovation lab StrongNode.io welcomes Kimberly Salzer as its new Vice President for Global Marketing. Kim Salzer...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Channel Bakers Announces Strategic Partnership With Skai

Global advertising and marketing agency Channel Bakers announced it has partnered with Skai, a leading commerce intelligence platform, to expand the agency’s suite of eCommerce solutions. Agency CEO and Founder Joshua Kreitzer said the Skai partnership enables Channel Bakers to apply its unique approach to position clients on emerging online retail platforms such as Instacart, Walmart, and Target, along with access to the Criteo and CitrusAd retail media networks, with full analytics and campaign optimization power.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

iJustOrder joins Microsoft for Startups

IJustOrder continues to build as a upcoming tech company by choosing to take on Microsoft’s Azure platform. iJustOrder, a mobile engagement and e-commerce platform, announced the joining of Microsoft for Startups program today. iJustOrder core services are food service ordering and delivery at stadiums and event venues. The company’s current strategies include customer engagement, social media integration, focused advertising, loyalty reward programs, and a full suite of enhancements geared to improve the customer’s overall experience. The opportunity to join Microsoft for Startups doesn’t come everyday.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nielsen Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting Company’s Transformation and Focus on the Global Future of Media

Nielsen unveiled a new brand campaign, including a new identity, reflecting the company’s transformation of its culture and a redefined strategy focused solely on the global future of media. Nielsen’s new look and feel represents a commitment to innovation and the company’s role and purpose of powering a better media future for all people.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Liferay Announces Partner of the Year Award Winners

Liferay partners recognized for consistently solving business challenges for clients through customized digital experience solutions, tailored to meet their unique needs. Liferay, Inc., which makes software that helps companies create digital experiences on web, mobile, and connected devices, announced the winners of its 2020-2021 Partner of the Year Awards. The awards recognize Liferay Channel Partners who have proven themselves consistently exceptional at delivering on client needs and driving business results.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

VARStreet introduces a new enhanced Product Configurator Feature for B2B eCommerce Stores

VARStreet Inc. has released their new product configurator with an improved user experience for their reseller clients. VARStreet Inc. is a leader in the business management software space for IT and office supplies VARs in the United States and Canada. VARStreet’s enterprise software solution offers 7million+ product SKUs from 45+ IT and office supplies distributors like Ingram Micro, Tech Data, Synnex, Supplies Network, and more. It provides advanced sales quoting software with a modern B2B eCommerce builder along with a CRM and procurement solution.
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Exchange Solutions to Aid INDOCHINO with eCommerce Growth Goals

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, announced a new partnership with INDOCHINO, a world-wide leader of made-to-measure apparel. The partnership will enable INDOCHINO to maximize its online engagement and conversion growth goals by leveraging ES Engage, Exchange Solutions’ digital commerce personalization product. ES Engage empowers retail brands to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale, in real-time. After a simple, tag-based implementation, ES Engage showcases customized offers to both known consumers and browsers throughout their online or app-based shopping sessions. Offer types and values are optimized in-moment to give the consumer the right incentive at the right time, while remaining profitable for the retailer, eliminating the need to solely rely on mass, deep discount offers to drive revenue.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

DanAds Partners with AdGreetz

Both companies will gain trusted partnership status with each other as well as strengthen their overall offering to their publisher clients. DanAds, the Stockholm-based and world-leading provider of self-serve advertising infrastructure, today announces its partnership with AdGreetz, the industry-leading ad-tech/martech personalisation platform. The partnership enables DanAds’ publisher clients to offer a customisable, scalable and white-labelled self-service platform for advertisers to purchase and manage personalised video and display ad campaigns.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

3D Cloud Startup Echo3D Raises $4M in Seed Round Led by Konvoy Ventures

Echo3D’s Latest Seed Round Includes Participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and Angel Investors Datadog, GitHub and Facebook. echo3D, a cloud platform that is revolutionizing the way 3D, AR and VR content is stored and streamed, has secured an investment of $4 million led by Konvoy Ventures, with participation from Space Capital LP, Remagine Ventures, and angel investors Datadog, GitHub, and Facebook. The announcement comes on the heels of echo3D’s latest milestone of registering 11,000 users worldwide since 2020.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Metaiye Media Inc. Partners with Lionel Green for metaKnights Crypto Comic™ Character

MetaKnyts, a unique Crypto Comic™ and blockchain storytelling experience by Metaiye Media Inc., announces a new character partnership with professional wrestler, Lionel Green. Metaiye Media’s award-winning blockchain technology allows fans to collect and collect digital items and NFT’s through a Crypto Media™ Wallet. This innovative technology lets fans build status,...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Business Reporter: How Digital Transformation Is Changing the Face of Due Diligence

Perpetual KYC (Know Your Customer) enabled by intelligent process automation can reduce risk, as well as costs. In a video published on Business Reporter, Nick Ford, VP for Strategic Alliances at Encompass Corporation and Chris Laws, VP, Product, Strategy and GTM at Dun & Bradstreet, explain why a sea change is due in KYC including a shift away from error-prone and time-consuming manual processes to ongoing and automated due diligence. Despite the great strides it has made in terms of digitalisation, KYC is still a very manual process, where data is collected from separate databases such as registries, regulators, stock exchange listings, business data sets and adverse media. With these error-prone and time-consuming processes KYC checks at onboarding and the identification of beneficial owners can take weeks or even months.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

DevRev Announces Themselves as Customer Zero and Shares First-Look at Product

DevRev partners with Mayfield Fund to announce a $30,000 hackathon to learn from next generation of developer entrepreneurs. DevRev, a category-defining software company focused on connecting developers with their customers, shared that the company will be announcing itself as Customer Zero and unveil the first look into its platform at its first-ever live event on October 20, 2021. In addition, DevRev also introduced several resources aimed at developers, including a Hackathon with prize money worth $30,000 and an exclusive private community called DevRev Circle for developer entrepreneurs.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Odesso Announces Seed to Sale Software to Provide an Omnichannel Mobile Customer Experience on Automation Engines Used by the FDA and DOJ

Product Demonstrations Will be Available at MJBizCon in Las Vegas from Oct 19-21 Odesso, a leading enterprise no-code SaaS provider that helps digital businesses accelerate three times faster than traditional low/no-code and API management products, announced its Seed to Sale software solution to provide vendors with an omnichannel mobile customer experience to meet state agricultural compliance regulations. The software runs on the same automation engines used by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Codifyd and Riversand, a Syndigo Company Announce Strategic Partnership to Offer Cloud-Native MDM and PIM

Codifyd Inc, the leading provider of end-to-end digital commerce and product content solutions has entered a strategic partnership with Riversand, a visionary cloud-native SaaS master data management (MDM) and product information management (PIM) solution provider. The new partnership will arm B2B2C digital businesses with a team of proven industry professionals to implement a best-in-class MDM and PIM solution.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

SecurID Innovations Advance Zero Trust Security and Protect Hybrid Workforces

SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud delivers a full-featured, high-performing governance and lifecycle solution from the cloud, providing immediate business value. See this Data Sheet or watch this video for more information on SecurID Governance and Lifecycle Cloud. SecurID, the trusted identity platform and an RSA business, today announced innovations that...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Yangaroo Partners with Innovid for CTV and Digital

The partnership enables Yangaroo to extend its digital media distribution capabilities to the digital ad serving universe, including connected TV (“CTV”) YANGAROO Inc. (the “Company”, “Yangaroo”), the software leader in workflow management and media distribution solutions, announced its advertising content management and delivery division has entered into a partnership with Innovid, a leading independent advertising and measurement platform for CTV. Innovid enables data-driven personalization, real-time decisioning, scaled ad serving, and accredited measurement through a global infrastructure powered by exclusive partnerships and an advanced software development kit (“SDK”).
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Spot AI Launches AI-Powered Camera System to Change How Businesses Use Video

Company’s Tech Launches New Era of Video Intelligence, Announces $22 Million Series A from Redpoint Ventures and Bessemer Venture Partners. Spot AI officially launched with a goal to provide every person in any business access to video intelligence, a tool that enables better decisions around security, workforce safety, and process efficiency.
SOFTWARE

