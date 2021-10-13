Loftware Introduces New, Unified Brand As the Global Leader in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management
Supports Combined Loftware & NiceLabel Vision To Extend Global Reach to Companies of all Sizes and Digitally Transform Supply Chains. Loftware, Inc., the largest software company in the world specializing in Enterprise Labeling and Artwork Management solutions announced a brand refresh, solidifying the unification of Loftware and Nicelabel into one integrated Loftware global brand. The refresh comes after a momentous year for the company, experiencing record growth in customer sales and deployments in 2021 following the combination of Loftware and NiceLabel, another leading labeling solutions provider.martechseries.com
