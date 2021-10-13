Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – PC Review

Back in 1999, the twin fighting game giants—Capcom and SNK—called a truce and partnered on a series of crossover video games that would see characters from Darkstalkers, King of Fighters, Samurai Shodown, King of Fighters, and other series engage in fisitcuffs. If you were there in the arcade days, you enjoyed the cool Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000, the classic Capcom vs. SNK 2: Mark of the Millennium 2001, and the extremely messy SNK vs. Capcom: Chaos. However, the first game born from that crossover agreement—1999's SNK vs. Capcom: The Match of the Millennium—wasn't an arcade title; it appeared on the Neo Geo Pocket Color, a portable gaming system that wasn't long for this world. As a result, not many people played Match of the Millennium—at least, not legally.
