Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition – PC Review

NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 Steam Edition Review: A Fascinating Look At A Forgotten Handheld. If I were to make a list of systems most deserving more attention, the NeoGeo Pocket Color might well sit at the top. While its graphics may not impress today, in 1999, it was pretty mind-blowing. This was still two years before the Game Boy Advance was released, with the Game Boy Color, and its 8-bit graphics, dominating the market. The Game Gear was a thing, but it never fully caught on, and its screen frequently wasn’t capable of keeping up with its action, something that SNK’s handheld didn’t have a problem with. The NeoGeo Pocket Color was the first system in years to provide better hardware than Nintendo had on the market and really take advantage of it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO