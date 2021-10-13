CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Milford, NJ

Yikes! We Live Near One Of The Most Haunted Roads on Earth

By Lou Russo
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So, Halloween is here and lots of folks are seeking out the weird and unusual this time of year, but having a road right here in our state that is considered one of the most haunted in the world, yes the world, might be a little too scary for even the most adventurous among us.

wobm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Is This The Best Boardwalk Pizza At The Jersey Shore?

This is a big title. And maybe it's even to big to give to one business. Is there one champion of all boardwalk pizza at the Jersey Shore? And if there is, how in the world do you choose which one. Well, it seems we'll have to do a lot of research, and check them out one by one. It's a tough job, but...
RESTAURANTS
92.7 WOBM

9 blockbuster movies you didn’t know were filmed in NJ

Do you ever watch a movie that takes place in a spot that looks familiar? Maybe it’s a quaint suburb and you wonder where it was filmed. There are so many films that have New Jersey-like locations in them that you’ve gotta wonder: “Is this in my hometown? Or near it?”
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Milford, NJ
Government
City
Clinton, NJ
City
West Milford, NJ
92.7 WOBM

How Could I Have Never Been To This Delightful Place in Waretown, NJ

It's the loveliest place, Out of Sight Alpacas, an Alpaca farm right here in Ocean County. A little bit about this fantastic spot in Waretown. The alpaca farm is located at 416 Wells Mills Road. The owner took a trip to Peru and loved a blanket she purchased there. It was not itchy like so many blankets are. It was soft and lightweight. The blanket was made from alpaca. The first eight alpacas purchased for the farm were in 2010. As of right now, Out of Sight Alpacas has almost 30 alpacas. The owners want you to know, there is no harm that comes to an alpaca when producing the fleece from the animal. Out of Sight Alpacas does have a store where they sell rugs, hats, gloves, soft yarn, and many items from their animals.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Most Haunted#Earth#Weird Nj#Point#Dangerousroads Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
92.7 WOBM

11 Red Flag Thoughts About the Jersey Shore that Will Make You Run

Chances are, your news feed has been filled with tweets and memes of red flags. Listen to Diana Tyler nights on 92.7 WOBM and download our free 92.7 WOBM app. What's that all about? This Newsweek article sums it up pretty nicely as dating dealbreakers. People are getting really creative with them, so I thought I'd jump in on the fun about red flags of the Jersey Shore.
POLITICS
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy