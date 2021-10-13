Yikes! We Live Near One Of The Most Haunted Roads on Earth

It's the loveliest place, Out of Sight Alpacas, an Alpaca farm right here in Ocean County. A little bit about this fantastic spot in Waretown. The alpaca farm is located at 416 Wells Mills Road. The owner took a trip to Peru and loved a blanket she purchased there. It was not itchy like so many blankets are. It was soft and lightweight. The blanket was made from alpaca. The first eight alpacas purchased for the farm were in 2010. As of right now, Out of Sight Alpacas has almost 30 alpacas. The owners want you to know, there is no harm that comes to an alpaca when producing the fleece from the animal. Out of Sight Alpacas does have a store where they sell rugs, hats, gloves, soft yarn, and many items from their animals.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO