Build Back Better — for our kids
The Denver Metro Area had more than 60 ozone alert days this summer. The EPA recommends that active children (which means almost all children) be kept indoors on ozone alert days because the air is simply not safe for them to breathe leaving parents with tough decisions to keep their children safe and healthy. Unfortunately, we had so many ozone alert days that if we parents followed the recommendations from health experts then we kept our children inside for more than half of the summer.gazette.com
Comments / 0