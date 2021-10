Prog supergroup Asia have announced they will release a new live box set in November. The 10CD boxset The Official Live Bootlegs Volume 1 will be released through BMG Records on November 26. The new set features five shows from throughout the career of the original line-up. They stretch back to Buffalo, May 1982 on the tour for the band's self-titled debut album, and from Worcester, August 1983 from the tour for the band's second album Alpha, all the way through to a 2010 live show at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire.

