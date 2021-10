You know it's really easy to write about the latest bad news. It's everywhere around us. It's much harder to write about the good news, as it is more difficult to find. I want to share with you the best news you will read today, and if you find a better news story than this please share it with me! We all need to read the good news, as it refreshes our souls.

ORONO, ME ・ 7 DAYS AGO