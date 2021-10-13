CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matas Builds Further Customer Loyalty With Matas Plus, Powered by Agillic

Cover picture for the articleHealth and beauty retailer Matas already runs one of Denmark’s most successful customer clubs, Club Matas, with 1.7 million members. Now, they have added a new sister to the Matas family, the subscription-based Club Matas Plus, which includes special offers, extra points and free deliveries. And already, thanks to successful in-store recruitment and a decade of performant omnichannel strategy powered by Agillic, Club Matas Plus is yet another example of our client’s success in omnichannel execution.

