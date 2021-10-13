Sound Advice: What wireless speakers should I get for stereo system upgrade?
Q. It’s time to replace my old-school wired stereo, which plays CDs, cassettes and vinyl. I can use wired speakers again, but would really prefer wireless to keep the wife happy. Is it true that Bluetooth does not do justice to vinyl records and CDs, and sound quality is lost when the signal is sent over Bluetooth? What would you recommend for a really good system (preferably wireless) to play my CDs, records and cassettes, and add streaming?www.arcamax.com
Comments / 0