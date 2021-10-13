Letter: Call to action for climate change

The approval rating of Congress for many years has been in the twenties. The most recent poll puts them at 28% approval. Most Americans look at Congress as a bunch of ineffectual politicians who are out of touch with their constituents. They are more interested in raising money from rich donors in order to hang on to their cushy jobs. This is not a country “of the people,” but it should be. One of the attractions of Trump in 2016 was that he was a rich outsider who did not need donor money and swore to “clean up the swamp.” Turned out he didn’t bring people together, he was a divider who furthered the hateful divide between Congressional groups.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO