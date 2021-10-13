Letter: Call to action for climate change
We are currently amid a climate crisis. It is reported in the 2021 Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Summary for Policy Makers, Section B.2, that global warming is directly causing severe climate change, such as droughts, heat waves and extreme weather. In terms of the effects, we are experiencing firsthand, air quality has noticeably declined. We witnessed this over the summer with alerts of dangerous levels of pollution in the air, mainly due to wildfires on the West Coast. A combination of extreme droughts and warmer temperatures, attributed to climate change, facilitated these wildfires, exemplifying the speed in which global warming is affecting our everyday lives.www.concordmonitor.com
