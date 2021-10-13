17a-4 Releases a New Version of Teams DataParser using Microsoft’s New Graph Export API

Like many other people, I’ve been working at home throughout 2020 and 2021. Many customers I work with use Microsoft Teams to collaborate, send messages, and do video calls. But did you know that you can also send alerts from New Relic One directly to channels in Microsoft Teams? When issues come up, you can easily alert teams where they are already working and collaborating. This post shows you how to send alerts to Microsoft Teams, and it only takes about five minutes to set up.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO