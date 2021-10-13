17a-4 Releases a New Version of Teams DataParser using Microsoft’s New Graph Export API
DataParser now supports Microsoft Teams collection via Graph Export API. The new version of Teams DataParser is now generally available. 17a-4 LLC’s DataParser for Teams using Microsoft’s Graph API is now available. DataParser is the leading independent compliance solution to bring third party data into any archive for retention. Microsoft Teams is the hub for teamwork in Microsoft 365 offering instant messaging, audio and video calling, online meetings with file and data collaboration. This new version of Teams DataParser offers a robust new feature set and several process improvements.martechseries.com
Comments / 0