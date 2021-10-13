Letter: Medicare should be able to negotiate prescription drug prices
Have you seen the ads and mailers against Sen. Hassan for her efforts to allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices? These ads are funded by dark money groups orchestrated by Mitch McConnell. They want to scare you to think that you won’t be able to get your prescriptions if they negotiate lower prices for them. These false attacks against Sen. Hassan are desperate and ignore both facts and the views and interests of the American people.www.concordmonitor.com
