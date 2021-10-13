CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redbox's top 10 DVD rentals

 6 days ago

The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Oct. 4:. 10. Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman — Redbox.

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 12

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Tuesday, Oct. 12 adds a new film unsuitable for anyone except the most hardcore fans of LOL Dolls. LOL Surprise: The Movie debuts at No. 6, and we'll all be punished for it by whatever higher being is out there judging us. The Guilty, Jake Gyllenhaal's thriller about a 9-1-1 operator, stays at No. 1, followed by the interminable classic Titanic. Also new to the list is the 1995 film Jumanji, starring Robin Williams.
Box Office: ‘Halloween Kills’ Scores Bloody Great $50.4 Million Debut, ‘The Last Duel’ Bombs

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Halloween Kills” topped the weekend box office with a $50.4 million debut, giving theater owners hope that the exhibition industry is experiencing a fall resurgence. That’s a bloody good showing for “Halloween Kills” considering that the film is being release simultaneously in theaters and on-demand via Peacock, NBCUniversal’s in-house Netflix challenger. That kind of distribution pattern has depressed ticket sales in recent months, with films like Warner Bros.’ “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “The Suicide Squad” failing to resonate with moviegoers when they were made available at the same time on HBO Max. “Halloween Kills” scored...
Win a DVD of The Amityville Moon!

When the moon rises, the beast is unleashed! Kick off Halloween season with the terrifyingly suspenseful werewolf epic THE AMITYVILLE MOON. Directed by Thomas J. Churchill and starring Cody Renee Cameron and Tuesday Knight, own THE AMITYVILLE MOON now on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital. Enter below to win a DVD...
‘Halloween Kills’ carves out $50.4 million at box office

(AP) – “Halloween Kills” may be available to watch at home, but the latest installment in the Michael Myers saga is making a killing at the North American box office in its first weekend in theaters. The David Gordon Green-directed horror scared up $50.4 million from 3,705 locations, according to studio estimates Sunday. Universal’s “Halloween […]
‘The Last Duel’ Box Office Debacle: Hollywood’s Battle for Older Moviegoers

Only 2 percent of moviegoers turning up to see Ridley Scott’s A-list The Last Duel on opening weekend were 17 or younger, while just 17 percent were between the ages 18 and 24. Conversely, more than 80 percent of ticket buyers were 25 years old and up. The historical drama, set in Medieval France, limped to $4.8 million domestically behind already muted expectations, a career-worst debut for the well-respected Scott. The movie’s plight underscores Hollywood’s battle to win back customers 35 and older, who, before the pandemic, were among the most frequent moviegoers and would fuel a title such as The...
Bad Boys for Life: Release date of DVD Revealed

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence starrer Bad Boys for Life has now decided to give movies on DVD. Makers have decided on the date when they will release the movie on DVD. Here we are to know the release DVD date. Along with lead veteran what will be another cast, what is the actual plot of the movie, and we will not discuss the spoilers here.
Redbox inks multiyear content deal with Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES – Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced a multiyear distribution deal under which Lionsgate will handle distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles across home entertainment windows in addition to subscription video on demand (SVOD) licensing for select titles under the Redbox Entertainment brand.
How SF’s last video rental store survives Netflix

Miraculously surviving the rise of Netflix, the streaming era and now COVID-19, Video Wave of Noe Valley continues to operate from its storefront on 24th Street. Run by Colin Hutton, who bought the business with his ex-partner in 2005, Video Wave of Noe Valley holds the distinction of being the last full-fledged video rental shop in San Francisco. (Faye’s, on 18th Street, still rents videos, but has largely transitioned into a coffee shop.)
Lionsgate, Redbox Entertainment strike two-way distribution agreement

US studio Lionsgate and entertainment company Redbox have struck a multi-year deal that will see the two distribute each other’s content. Lionsgate will shop entertainment titles from US-based Redbox, a former kiosk DVD-rental firm-turned-video-on-demand platform. Redbox Entertainment films include: Capone, starring Tom Hardy; Shadow in the Cloud, starring Chloë Grace...
Danny DeVito cast in Haunted Mansion

Danny DeVito has reportedly been cast in 'Haunted Mansion'. The 'Always Sunny In Philadelphia' actor is said to have signed up for the upcoming movie adaptation of the iconic Disneyland ride, which already has the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson and LaKeith Stanfield set to star. The...
Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
What the Tech: DVD versus streaming

If you’ve watched a movie in the last few weeks, you probably streamed it over Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime. That may be fine for most people, but Jamey Tucker says there might be something even better that you might not have used in awhile: DVDs. At last count, Netflix...
New on DVD: It's no relaxing day at the beach in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

A movie about a tropical vacation that proves to be anything but rejuvenating tops the DVD releases for the week of Oct. 19. "Old": A family staying at a seaside resort starts aging rapidly after some leisure time at a secluded beach, reducing their life expectancy to one day, in director M. Night Shyamalan’s latest thriller starring Gael Garcia Bernal, Vicky Krieps and Rufus Sewell.
Best Marvel: The Eternals comics to read before the movie comes out

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Now that “Eternals” is coming to theaters in less than a month, many people are curious about these never-before-seen Marvel characters. While Marvel fans may be well aware of the Eternals and how they’re enmeshed in the Marvel Universe, those new to these near-immortal beings may […]
REVIEW: Leif G.W. Persson’s ‘Bäckström’ Series 1 now on DVD from Acorn

Bäckström, a new Swedish series now available on DVD from Acorn, features homicide detective Evert Bäckström (played effectively by Kjell Bergqvist), who chases clues and tries to find answers for blood-soaked crimes, but on his downtime, he’s also a frequent presence on TV, offering his thoughts on criminal cases and mugging for the camera.
‘History of the World Part II’ Variety Series Ordered at Hulu, Mel Brooks to Write and Executive Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

“History of the World, Part I” is finally getting a Part II, with Hulu ordering a variety series followup to the classic Mel Brooks comedy film, Variety has learned exclusively. “History of the World, Part II” is described as a sequel to the 1981 film. The film was made up of segments set during different periods of world history. Among those was the Stone Age, Ancient Rome, and the French Revolution. Like most of Brooks’ work, it also featured musical numbers, including one about the Spanish Inquisition and, of course, “Jews in Space.” Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series...
Netflix Releases Action-Filled ‘Cowboy Bebop’ Teaser Scene

Netflix has a released a two-and-a-half minute action-filled teaser for its upcoming adaptation of Cowboy Bebop. “The Lost Session” is a sequence featuring Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) that was shot specifically to promote the show and not featured in the regular series. Watch the teaser directed by Greg Jardin below. Based on the popular 1998 Japanese anime TV series from writer Cain Kuga, Netflix first first ordered the project direct to series with 10 episodes back in 2018. A live-action feature film version starring Keanu Reeves was also previously in development at Fox. André Nemec (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) serve as showrunner, with original anime series director Shinichirō Watanabe as a consultant on the series, and original composer Yoko Kanno returning for the live-action adaptation. The official trailer is coming next week.
