Sales Boomerang highlighted as a premier employer in the mortgage industry

By Sales Boomerang
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

Mortgage Professional America honored Sales Boomerang in its third annual Top Mortgage Employer report. WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 13, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Sales Boomerang, the mortgage industry’s top-rated automated borrower intelligence and retention system, today announced it has been ranked a 2021 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America (MPA) following a competitive selection process aimed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the U.S. mortgage industry.

